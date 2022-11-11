Saturday, Nov. 12

Noon, ACC Network





Pitt Panthers

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi

Conference: ACC

2022 Record: 5-4 (2-3 ACC)





The Panthers come into town tomorrow with a physical brand of football and an impressive win last week over Syracuse by the score of 19-9. This week, the UVa defense will get a break from the pass happy, spread-it-out attack that was UNC last weekend, but will face a daunting task in stopping Pitt’s power running game. As the clock turns closer to midnight on this 2022 season, UVa has three games left to become bowl eligible in the first year of the Tony Elliott Era of Virginia Football.

Last Saturday afternoon, the shorthanded Cavaliers turned in one of the most impressive performances of the year, albeit in a loss to Carolina 31-28. Brennan Armstrong found some new weapons in wideout JR Wilson and tight end Sackett Wood. The duo combined for 11 catches and 155 yards against the Tar Heels. Without its top three receiving threats, the UVa offense turned to its run game. Armstrong and Mike Hollins spearheaded a solid effort, totaling 186 yards on the ground. I expect that UVa will have some form of Dontayvion Wicks, Lavel Davis, and Keytaon Thompson back on Saturday to try and pick up win No. 4 on the season.

Pat Narduzzi brings his ballclub into Saturday’s game on the heels of a nice win over a ranked Orange squad last Saturday. Narduzzi is known for physicality and toughness and this 2022 version is not short on it. Last season, Pitt strayed from its normal recipe for success with Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison leading the high-flying Panther offense. This year, Pickett is still throwing passes in Pittsburgh, but for the Steelers, and Addison has taken his talents to Southern California. Leading the offense this year is USC transfer Kedon Slovis. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal caller from Scottsdale had some moderate success at USC, starting 26 games and throwing over 7,500 yards. After matriculating to Pittsburgh, he has started eight games this season, throwing for 1,737 yards and five touchdowns to six interceptions.

The Panthers run more of a traditional pro-style, run-first offense that is led by Israel “Izzy” Abanikanda. The 5-foot-11, 215 pounder from Brooklyn leads the entire country in all-purpose yards (177.88 avg.) and ranks fourth in rushing (135.75). He also leads the nation in rushing touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (17), scoring per game (12.8) and total points (102). Abanikanda was held out of action last week against Syracuse but the Pitt rushing offense still churned out major yards. Back-up tailback and Virginia native Rodney Hammond, Jr. paced the Panthers last week with 124 yards rushing against Syracuse.

Through the air, Jared Wayne is Pitt’s leading receiver. Standing at 6-foot-3, Wayne is a big target for the down-the-field, play-action throws. Flanking Wayne is a Konata Mumpfield (6-foot-1, 180 pounds). These two receivers account for 74 of the 155 receptions for Pitt this season.

If you like good ol’ tough defense, Pittsburgh is the unit for you. This group has NFL talent at all three levels and is playing some of its best football of the season right now. Last week against Syracuse, the Panthers limited Syracuse to 145 total yards, including a measly 25 on the ground. Redshirt Senior defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the week for his performance against the Orange. He had 7 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a safety. At middle linebacker, SirVocea Dennis (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) is not only one of the best backers in the conference but in the country. He was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award earlier this week. Dennis is the Panthers’ leading tackler this season with 66 stops. He has 9.5 TFLs and leads the team with six sacks. In the secondary, MJ Devonshire and Brandon Hill are two good football players with a lot of experience on the back end; however, Erick Hallett II is a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound redshirt senior has three interceptions this season. Hallett is a true ballhawk and cover corner. Defensive coordinator Randy Bates runs an aggressive 4-2-5 defense that throws bodies in the box to stop the run game. UVa will get 1 on 1 matchups against their secondary, but they are an elite group of defensive backs.