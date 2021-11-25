



Winners of three straight, the Hoos return home for a Friday night tilt with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at JPJ (7pm, ACCN). After a 1-2 start, UVa is on a bit of a winning streak, coming off of a pair of victories in the Roman Legends Classic over Georgia and Providence. Now, the Wahoos have a pair of non-conference games in the coming days against Lehigh and Iowa before an early December ACC opener next Friday against Pittsburgh.

Lehigh comes to Charlottesville with a 1-4 record, coming off of their first win over the season. The Mountain Hawks took down Columbia on Tuesday after dropping games to Rutgers, NJIT, Monmouth and Merrimack to open the campaign. Lehigh has had plenty of program success in the Patriot League, but the last couple of seasons have been rough. Lehigh went 11-21 in 2020 before a COVID-shortened 2020-21 season that featured just four wins. Heading into this season, Lehigh was picked to finish last in the Patriot League.



