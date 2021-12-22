



After wrapping their non-conference slate over the weekend, the Wahoos can now focus on ACC play the rest of the way, starting with the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday night (7pm, ACCN).

Clemson comes to JPJ with an 8-4 record, and an 0-1 mark in ACC play. The Tigers dropped their conference opener at home earlier this month, getting handled on the road at Miami. In non-conference play, Clemson went 8-3, with wins over Wofford, Temple, and South Carolina among others, and losses to St. Bonaventure, West Virginia and Rutgers.

Virginia has dominated the series against Clemson in recent years, particularly at home. UVa has now beaten Clemson 11 times in a row, including eight straight wins over the Tigers at JPJ. A win for the Hoos would give them a 2-0 start to ACC play for the fifth-consecutive year.



