



After notching their best win over the season at Duke on Monday night, UVa return to the court this weekend, when they host Georgia Tech at JPJ (4pm, ESPN2). Virginia’s last-second stunner at Cameron Indoor gave their postseason hopes new life, and gave the Wahoos a third straight win, heading into their final six games of the season. UVa has jumped 20 spots in the Kenpom rankings (94th to 74th) since the beginning of the month, and currently sits sixth in the league standings, 1.5 games back of first place.

UVa’s opponent on Saturday, the reigning ACC Tournament champion, is on the other end of the standings. At 3-9 in league play, Josh Pastner’s team hasn’t been able to overcome personnel losses from last year’s unit and has struggled to find footing. As they prepare for a trip to Charlottesville, a place they haven’t won since 2008, the Jackets have lost three of their last four, and are 14th in the conference standings, only ahead of 3-11 NC State.



