



With eight games left to play, the Wahoos are looking to bolster their resume and improve their faint NCAA Tournament hopes with a statement win or two. Their next two games will provide golden opportunities, starting with Saturday afternoon’s game against Miami at JPJ (5 pm, ACCN).

The Cavaliers haven’t won or lost back-to-back games since consecutive victories over Syracuse and Clemson a month ago. Since, the Hoos alternated wins and losses through Tuesday’s home victory over Boston College. UVa sits at 13-9 and 7-5 in ACC play, one game behind 8-2 Duke in the win column, and three games back in the loss column. The Cavaliers will have two chances to knock off teams ahead of them in the standings, with a trip to Duke on deck after Saturday’s game against the Hurricanes.

Miami has been perhaps the league’s most-pleasant surprise, with a 16-6 overall record, and 8-3 ACC mark. The Canes started the season 4-3 before rolling off eight straight victories, and 12 wins in their last 15 contests. Still, Miami has come back to earth a bit of late after a 5-0 ACC start that included a win at Duke, and have lost three of their last six games. This week, the Hurricanes were upended by Notre Dame at home, dropping the Canes out of first place in the league heading into the weekend. Saturday begins a road-heavy stretch for Miami, with just three of their final nine games remaining in Coral Gables.



