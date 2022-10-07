Saturday, Oct. 8

Noon, ACC Network





Louisville Cardinals

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield

Conference: ACC

2022 Record: 2-3 (0-3)









The Louisville Cardinals are stumbling into Charlottesville on the heels of three conference losses to start the 2022 season and possibly some injury concerns as well. However, awaiting the Cardinals is a UVa team that is in a similar position. Two programs at a crossroads and a huge opportunity for someone to salvage their season meeting tomorrow afternoon in Scott Stadium.

Scott Satterfield brings his squad to town after a division loss to Boston College last weekend and possibly down starting quarterback Malik Cunningham. In addition to Cunningham, there are other injury issues in the running back room for the Cardinals, as they may be down to possibly two scholarship backs on Saturday. This bodes well for UVa but one would be wise to bet on Cunningham walking out with the first team offense on Saturday afternoon.

If UVa is going to snap out of its current “funk,” the Wahoos are going to have to earn it and simply give a better effort than last week’s debacle at Duke.

Last Saturday night as the rains fell in Durham, they dropped their second conference game in blowout fashion. The 38-17 drubbing at the hand of the Blue Devils was easily UVa’s worst effort of the year. The Hoos looked disinterested from the beginning and once again got off to a slow start, falling behind 21-0 early in the second quarter. Defensively, UVa allowed 248 rushing yards and could not generate any turnovers like in weeks’ past. With All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson missing the first half due to his targeting penalty at Syracuse, the defense could not muster up a winning effort early in the ballgame.

On offense, the team struggled once again to find any sort of identity. Brennan Armstrong was better but drops, batted balls, and poor execution killed any momentum for UVa. The offense is still not operating in an efficient fashion. However, there are opportunities to improve. The season is not lost, and this Saturday is a perfect time to “get right.”

Like UVa, Louisville has two non-Power 5 victories, with wins over UCF and South Florida. The Cards have struggled in conference with losses to Syracuse, Florida State, and BC. Through five games, they have not struggled offensively, thanks to Cunningham. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt senior from Montgomery (AL) has been one of the elite players in the ACC during his tenure in Louisville. He leads the Cardinals in both passing yards and rushing and can simply take over a game with his playmaking abilities. Cunningham has thrown for 968 yards and rushed for 512 yards (nine TDs) so far this season. Last Saturday, he was knocked from the game with a head injury and is listed “day-to-day.” If Cunningham does not clear concussion protocols, Brock Domann will get the start for Louisville. He came in against Boston College and finished the game 1-for-8 with a 19-yard completion. He also threw an interception.

Joining the quarterback in the backfield will be a combination of Tiyon Evans, Trevion Cooley and possibly Jalen Mitchell. Mitchell last played against UCF and has been eyeing a return to action. Satterfield has said that all three backs are “day-to-day” this week after Evans and Cooley were banged up against BC. Cunningham led them last week with 62 yards and three rushing touchdowns before he was taken out of the game. Tyler Hudson is their best receiver this season, tallying 312 yards on 22 catches. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is another target, averaging 15.6 yards per catch. As a team, Louisville has only scored three touchdowns through the air. Its spread offense is largely dependent on the playmaking ability of Cunningham.

Louisville’s defense is best described as an odd-front system with the ability to morph into a lot of different looks up front and on the backend. Boston College was able to move the ball effectively in big chunks. Up front look for No. 6 YaYa Diaby to be a factor against our young offensive line. Through five games, Diaby has six and a half tackles for loss and four and a half sacks. Momo Sanogo and Monty Montgomery are two active linebackers and Virginia native Kei’Trel Clark is Louisville’s best defensive back and a preseason All-ACC pick. In Louisville’s three conference defeats, teams have been able to run and pass the ball effectively, with Syracuse rushing for 241 yards. Teams have had success in the air, as they will leave their defensive backs on an island. Look for UVa to take some deep play action shots.