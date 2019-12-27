The Opponent

Navy (6-4) at No. 16 UVa (9-2)

4 p.m., ESPN2

The Cavaliers wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule on Sunday afternoon when they host the Midshipmen at JPJ. For the second time this year, UVa will be looking to bounce back from a loss after its comeback effort against South Carolina fell short last weekend. That loss saw the Hoos drop in the rankings and in the computer numbers with the bulk of ACC play right around the corner. Virginia’s final opponent of 2019, Navy certainly isn’t the strongest non-conference foe on the schedule. But the Midshipmen have found ways to win of late. Heading into this weekend’s clash, Navy has won four of its last five games with victories over Cornell, Brown, Marist, and Mount St. Mary’s sandwiching a loss to Bryant in early December. Navy hasn’t played a very difficult schedule thus far, with just one top-100 KenPom opponent (Liberty), and just one other team inside the top-200 (George Mason). Both of those games resulted in losses. Coming into the year, Navy was expected to finish in the middle of the pack in the Patriot League after going 12-19 last season. The Midshipmen are in their ninth season under the leadership of coach Ed DeChellis, who arrived in Annapolis following a previous stint at Penn State. Virginia last hosted Navy in the 2013-2014 season, when Anthony Gill’s 18 points helped lead the Cavaliers to a 67-42 victory.



The Numbers

Navy is 260th in KenPom heading into this weekend’s game. The Midshipmen are the second-lowest-ranked team on Virginia’s schedule, with only Maine (344th) ranked behind them. They feature one of the poorest offenses the Cavaliers will face all year, ranking 291st in efficiency through 10 games. They struggle in many areas on that end of the floor, including shooting percentages. Navy makes just 29.4 percent of its 3-point attempts and 45.1 percent of its two’s. The Midshipmen turn the ball over at a high clip as well and are blocked by opponents more than any other team in the country. Like Virginia, the Midshipmen play at a glacial pace. The Cavaliers are dead last nationally in tempo while Navy ranks one spot higher at No. 352. The Mids are more competent on defense, ranking 183rd nationally. They allow opponents to shoot 31.2 percent from deep and given Virginia’s struggles in that area are unlikely to get buried by a barrage of 3s. Navy also does a nice job keeping opponents from getting to the line and does a fair job creating turnovers. With its slow pace, Navy also plays a low of low-scoring games and has held six of its 10 opponents under 60 points.



The Matchups