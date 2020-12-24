CavsCorner - Preview: No. 16 UVa set to face No. 1 Gonzaga





No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0) vs No. 16 Virginia (4-1)

4 p.m., CBS





The Cavaliers wrap up their non-conference slate on Saturday in a game that wasn’t even on the schedule less than two weeks ago. The Wahoos will take on top-ranked Gonzaga in Texas, helping both teams recoup challenging games after other matchups were called off.

UVa lost chances to play Florida, Michigan State, and Villanova while Gonzaga saw its matchup with Baylor, which would have pitted the top two teams in the AP Top 25 against each other on December 5th, vanish as well.

Saturday’s neutral-site tilt will be Virginia’s toughest test to date by far. The Bulldogs are off to a great start to their 2020-2021 campaign after entering the season as a favorite to cut down the nets in Indianapolis. The Zags are 6-0 to start the season and have played a very challenging early schedule. Gonzaga can already claim wins over No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Iowa, No. 7 West Virginia, and Auburn, all on neutral courts.

This game at the Dickies Arena in Texas is a classic made-for-TV event that should be a great test for both teams as they head into conference play. This meeting is also the first between UVa and Gonzaga since 2007, when the Wahoos blew out the Zags at home after losing in Spokane the previous year.



