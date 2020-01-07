The Opponent

No. 18 UVa (11-2, 3-0 ACC) at Boston College (8-6, 2-1) 7 p.m., ACCN

Virginia is off to a 3-0 start to conference play and that record will be tested tonight when the Hoos travel to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College. UVa has dominated the series of late, winning each matchup dating all the way back to March 2013, a loss that played a part in Virginia’s exclusion from that year’s NCAA Tournament. BC gave Jim Christian another season with the program after not reaching the NCAA Tournament in his first five years in charge. The Eagles have had just one winning season in that stretch and are once again expected to have a tough go of it in conference play. So far, however, Boston College is holding its own at 2-1 in ACC play. The Eagles won their season opener against Wake Forest and then snuck past Notre Dame by one point in South Bend last month. Their lone league loss came on New Year’s Eve, when the Eagles were thrashed by Duke at Cameron, losing by 39 points.



The Numbers

Boston College ranks No. 147 in KenPom, the only ACC team outside of the top 100. In the simplest terms, the Eagles are decent on the defensive end of the floor and struggle quite a bit when they have the ball. They rank 250th nationally in offensive efficiency, easily the lowest ranking in the conference. Boston College doesn’t measure up well in nearly every relevant area offensively, including shooting the basketball. The Eagles have struggled from beyond the arc, making just 31 percent of their 3s. They aren’t doing much better inside the arc, making 46.7 percent of those shots which is 252nd-best nationally. To make matters worse, BC makes just 66 percent of its free-throw tries, and continually turns it over at a high clip. On defense, the Eagles aren’t spectacular but are at least pedestrian. Ranking 81st nationally in defensive efficiency, BC’s greatest strength on that end of the floor is creating turnovers. The Eagles turn over opponents on nearly a quarter of possessions, and rank 24th in turnover rate. Most of their forced turnovers come by way of steals. Virginia’s defense relies on the offense not creating easy run outs with live ball turnovers, so how many times the Eagles can create transition opportunities from steals could play a large part in determining tonight’s outcome.



The Matchups