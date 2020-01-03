The Opponent

Virginia Tech (10-3, 1-1) at No. 19 UVa (10-2, 2-0)

2 p.m., RSN

Despite already having a pair of conference wins under their belt, the Cavaliers open up conference play in earnest tomorrow afternoon when in-state rival Virginia Tech comes to town. UVa has 18 games remaining this season, all coming against conference foes. The Hokies have been much more competitive with the Hoos of late, though they are in a transition year. Buzz Williams bolted for Texas A&M after leading the Hokies to the Sweet 16 appearance last March and Tech hired Wofford’s Mike Young to replace him. Thus far, the returns have been good for Young and Co. After being picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC standings, Tech is 10-3 coming to Charlottesville and finished non-conference play with a 9-2 mark. Their signature win came over Michigan State in the Maui Invitational before losing three straight games, their only setbacks of the season thus far. The Hokies won their season opener at Clemson to start 1-0 in ACC play but dropped a home game to Duke in early December to even the ledger.



The Numbers

As of today, Virginia Tech has the profile of a borderline NCAA Tournament team. The Hokies rank 60th in KenPom heading into Saturday’s contest and are decent on both ends of the floor. On offense, they rank 38th nationally in efficiency and do a great job avoiding turnovers. Tech’s turnover rate is third-lowest in the nation, which bodes well for against a stingy UVa defense. Virginia Tech’s offense is heavily reliant on making 3-pointers and so far this season, the team has done a great job knocking down those shots. Tech scores nearly 44 percent of its points on 3s, and its 39.4 percent average from beyond the arc is 10th best nationally. Expect a low possession game at JPJ, with Tech ranking near the bottom nationally in tempo and UVa dead last. On defense, the Hokies rank 84th nationally in efficiency. In all three of their losses, they allowed 77 points or more and lost each by 13 points or more. Tech’s defensive numbers are solid in many areas but not really elite in many. The Hokies are disciplined and don’t foul, ranking second nationally in free throw to field goal attempt ratio. Just as Tech leans on 3s on offense, opponents do the same against them: 42 percent of opponents’ points have come on made 3s, the second highest average nationally.



The Matchups