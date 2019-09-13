Preview: No. 25 UVa set to host Florida State tomorrow night
After winning its first two games of the season by a combined 51 points, No. 25 UVa is looking to move to 2-0 in league play tomorrow night when the Wahoos host ACC-rival Florida State at Scott Stadium (7:30 p.m., ACCN).
It’ll be the first matchup between the two since 2014 and the first in Charlottesville since 2010. Much has changed since the Seminoles last visited of course. There’s been plenty of change in both programs since even the last meeting in this series. But the Noles, coming off a season-opening loss and then last week’s collapse against ULM, are in search of some consistency.
The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have been the picture of consistency and go in as a solid favorite as they look to go 2-0 in ACC play for the second time in three seasons.
Florida State Seminoles (1-1)
Head coach: Willie Taggart, 10th season (53-58 overall, 6-8 in two years at FSU)
Series: FSU leads the all-time series 15-3.
Last Meeting: The Seminoles beat the Wahoos 34-20 in Tallahassee in 2014.
Three Points on FSU's Offense
-- For the third consecutive week, Virginia’s defense will face an opponent breaking in a new offensive coordinator. This week it’s Kendal Briles, who joined FSU after stops at Houston, FAU, and Baylor to start his young career. The Seminoles spread the field and go quickly on offense, playing at what will likely be the fastest pace that UVa sees all season. Although the narrative around the program is one of struggle and disappointment, the offense has still been productive. Through two games, FSU is averaging 38 points per contest, and 55 of Its 76 points have come in the first half. Boise State shut out the Seminoles in the second half and ULM held FSU off the scoreboard throughout the third quarter. Florida State has plenty of skill talent, but Its offensive line has been a big question mark over Taggart’s two years in Tallahassee. FSU’s run and pass blocking grades according to Pro Football Focus are among the worst in the ACC and all of the Power-5 conferences.
-- In the passing game, Florida State is led by sophomore quarterback James Blackman, who has had a decent start to his 2019 season. Blackman has completed nearly 73 percent of his 73 pass attempts, throwing for 609 yards and six touchdowns, with both of his interceptions coming last weekend against ULM. He threw the ball more often and completed more passes last weekend, but had more explosive plays against Boise State, throwing for 327 yards and 3 touchdowns in a losing effort. Blackman has talented wide receivers and the Seminoles like to attack defenses horizontally at the line of scrimmage, and then let their playmakers make defenders miss. Nineteen of FSU’s 53 completions have been at or behind the line of scrimmage, and 33 of the 53 have been within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Wide receivers Tammorion Terry and D.J Matthews are going to be a challenge for Virginia’s secondary. Terry specifically has big-play ability, scoring eight touchdowns on 35 receptions as a freshman last season.
--Virginia’s top priority on defense will be shutting down Florida State’s running game, led by dynamic runner Cam Akers. Through two games, he looks like one of the top backs in the nation, with 309 yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries. The Seminoles put the ball in his hands early and often against ULM, and the junior finished the game with 36 carries for 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as well as five receptions for 55 yards and another score. If Florida State is going to come to Charlottesville and win, one of the keys will be to get Its running game going once again and gashimng the Cavaliers defense for big gains or even long touchdown runs that Akers has plenty of experience with already this season. FSU left tackle Jauan Williams has been ruled out for Saturday night's game, so that may hurt the Seminoles' already shaky offensive line as they look to open up running lanes for Akers.
Three Points on the Seminole D
-- While the offense has had some bright spots amid a shaky start to the season, the defense has largely been the reason for the rough goings. FSU has allowed 40 points per game over Its first two games and needed a missed extra point in overtime to avoid giving up more than the 44 points they had already allowed to ULM. Opponents are averaging 5.6 yards per play against the Seminoles and have racked up 392 rushing yards and 648 passing yards in just over eight quarters of game action. Florida State attempted a switch from the 4-3 defense used in 2018 to a 3-4 look after having a rough year defensively last fall. But after an ugly second half against Boise State, the Noles appeared to have scrapped some of those 3-4 looks and played some 4-3 against the Warhawks. Neither defense appears to be working well at the moment, and Taggart hiring his former defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt as a "special assistant" on Wednesday shows that FSU has some significant corrections to be made on that side of the ball.
-- FSU’s depth chart still shows the Noles running a 3-4 scheme as they look to slow down a UVa offense that is off to a very productive start to the 2019 season. Florida State’s front seven hasn’t performed up to the program’s expectations this season, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t talent and size at the positions. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is going to be a handful for UVa's offensive line as he's looking to get going after a relatively slow start. Wilson was very productive a year ago and it’s safe to say he’ll be playing on Sundays at some point in the near future. Baltimore native Josh Kaindoh is a player to watch on the edge. The 6-foot-7 defender is Florida State’s best pass rusher, with 13.5 TFL’s and eight sacks in his career. Fellow edge rusher Leonard Warner III made some headlines this week by saying that he thought the defense would be able to contain Bryce Perkins relatively easily, so it will be interesting to see how that matchup unfolds.
--In the secondary, the Seminoles have talent and pedigree that hasn’t quite translated into a shutdown unit. Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen has been a bright spot, leading the team in tackles in both games. Cyrus Fagan has been starting at the other safety spot while Virginia native Levonta Taylor has been absent from the depth chart and FSU’s win over UL Monroe, but is back on the depth chart this week. At cornerback, Asante Samuel Jr. and Stanford Samuels are listed as the starters. Nasirildeen has the best coverage grade for Florida State this season, and then there is a steep drop-off to the remainder of the regulars in the defensive backfield. Virginia has been a pass-heavy team to start this season, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Hoos test the FSU defensive backs early and often in this one.
UVa's Path to Victory
