Enter Marshall, a team that can score it and while not near the top of KenPom's rankings it's still a squad that can present some problems if you don't take care of the basketball and hit shots with consistency.

Virginia (11-0) is off to another great start to the season and the Cavaliers come into today's matchup with the Thundering Herd (7-5) as favorites once again. But there's no doubt that they've faced a relatively light non-conference schedule this season, meaning everything is about to ramp up dramatically starting with a likely Top 10 matchup against Florida State at home on Saturday.

The final game of 2018 tips off later today in Charlottesville as the Wahoos close out their non-conference slate against Marshall (1 p.m., RSN). And it should make for an interesting final test for No. 4 UVa before the start of ACC play this coming weekend.





1. The Herd is looking to build on their strong performance last season.

Marshall went to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, putting together an impressive late-season run. The Thundering Herd pulled off an upset in the C-USA Tournament title game, defeating a good Western Kentucky team to earn the league’s automatic bid. They stunned No. 4 seed Wichita State in the first round, winning 81-75 in San Diego. Marshall then got to square off with in-state rival West Virginia, falling short in their second upset bid of the weekend, losing 94-71. Marshall plays like an NBA team in some respects, which should come as no surprise, considering their coach is D’Antoni, the brother of long-time NBA coach Mike D’Antoni. This season, Marshall is 7-5 playing a somewhat challenging non-conference slate. Like Virginia, the Herd haven’t played since December 22nd, when they lost to Texas A&M.





2. Marshall can score but so can the opponent.

Marshall averages 82 points per game but is also allowing 80.2 points per contest. The Herd play a wide-open style, running the break and shooting plenty of 3-pointers. That style helped lead them to their NCAA Tournament upset over Wichita State last season but if it is ineffective can lead to a lot of points for the opponent. Marshall has allowed 100 points twice this season, in losses to Ohio and Maryland. The Herd are shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc and have the fifth-shortest average possession time of any team in D1. Needless to say, it should be a pace war at JPJ this afternoon.





3. Marshall’s veteran backcourt leads their offense.

Virginia’s backcourt against Marshall’s backcourt will be the matchup to watch. The Herd have a pair of senior guards that are the focal point of their offense and won’t be afraid to take shots as soon as they are available. First is 6-foot-3 guard Jon Elmore, his team's top scorer averaging 19.6 points per game. Elmore had just six points against Texas A&M, matching his lowest output for the season. The Charleston (WV) native has scored 20 or more points seven times this season and isn’t afraid to test the waters from beyond the arc. The A&M loss was the first game this season in which Elmore didn’t make a 3-pointer and he has made seven 3s in two games this year. He is joined in the backcourt by C.J. Burks, who is averaging 18 points per game. Another West Virginia native, Burks has scored in double figures in each game this season and also isn’t shy when it comes to shooting 3s. He was a bright spot in the loss to the Aggies in the last contest, scoring 18 points and making three of his six 3-point attempts.



