And tomorrow afternoon should be an interesting early glimpse of just how loaded the top of the league is, given that these are two teams that are highly ranked but should also be major factors throughout the season.

For now, though, the focus is on the Seminoles and the roster than Leonard Hamilton can boast, one that again features plenty of length and athleticism. It'll be a stiff test for both schools as they each play easily the toughest team they've faced so far this season.

Following their blowout win over Marshall, the Cavaliers (12-0) have what looks like a great test to open their ACC schedule. It's the first of three Top-10 matchups on the docket over the next two weeks with No. 10 Virginia Tech coming to JPJ on January 15 and then the Wahoos heading to Durham four days later to face top-ranked Duke.





1. UVa opens up conference play against a very talented FSU team.

Hamilton’s team comes to Charlottesville with a 12-1 mark in non-conference play, wrapping up that portion of their slate on New Year's’ Day with a win over Winthrop. Florida State’s best wins came against Florida (16th in KenPom) in the season opener, LSU (40th KenPom) on a neutral floor, and over Purdue (19th KenPom) in the ACC/B1G Challenge. The lone blemish came in the Advocare Invitational, as the Noles fell 66-60 to a somewhat disappointing Villanova team that has talent but has already lost four games. The Seminoles were picked seventh in the ACC preseason poll as they look to recapture the magic they had at the end of last season, when FSU made an unexpected run to the Elite Eight.





2. The Seminoles are efficient on both ends of the floor.



Florida State is ranked 17th nationally in KenPom and so far this season has passed the advanced metrics test. The Seminoles rank 24th in both offensive and defensive efficiency this season. On the offensive end of the floor, they are putting up an average of 81.3 points per game along with 12.7 assists per game. Florida State is shooting 34.2 percent from 3, pretty much in line with the national average. Their two-point field-goal percentage is solid at 53.9 percent, and the Noles are a good free-throw shooting team as well. Hamilton’s teams have boasted solid defenses and the Seminoles should finish in the Top 100 nationally in terms of defensive efficiency for the sixth consecutive season. FSU does a really good job of forcing turnovers, taking the ball away on 24 percent of opponent possessions. Its guards are good at getting in passing lanes and creating steals, and the Seminoles are forcing nine steals per contest. Lastly, FSU has won some high-scoring games and had a few more grind-it-out type games as well, and through 13 of them the Noles are allowing 68.1 points per contest.





3. As always, FSU has a long, athletic lineup with plenty of capable scorers.

The Seminoles got out to a hot start against Virginia last season and although UVa ultimately prevailed, FSU had a blueprint for attacking the Cavaliers. Braian Angola is gone but most of the talent returned this season and the nucleus of the team remains intact. The Seminoles have a backcourt with a good deal of size and plenty of veterans with big-game experience. Senior guard Terance Mann is the leading scorer, averaging 13.1 points per game. The 6-foot-7 wing had a season-high 22 points in Tuesday’s win over Winthrop and is shooting 43.5 percent from 3 on the season, taking about two 3-pointers per game. He is joined in the backcourt by junior guard Trent Forrest, one of three Seminoles averaging better than 10 points per game on the season. Forrest had just three points against Virginia last season, but played a meaningful role in FSU’s postseason run and is once again a reliable scoring option in the backcourt. Sophomore guard M.J. Walker is averaging 8.3 points per game, and hasn’t quite made the first-year to second-year leap many expected. Walker is dealing with an injury that he picked up several weeks ago and has missed two of FSU’s last four games. As always, the Seminoles also have a few big men that can create matchup problems. Sophomore Mfiondu Kabengele has improved quite a bit from last season and is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 11.8 points per game. The 6-foot-10 Canadian has scored in double figures nine times this season and has also showcased his shooting ability, making a few long distance shots and shooting 77.3 percent at the free-throw line. Finally, 7-foot-4 senior center Christ Koumadje is another player to watch. Averaging 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, Koumadje’s impact depends on the team FSU is playing on a given night but he is a skilled big who is capable with the ball in his hands.



