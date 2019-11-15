The Matchup

Columbia (1-2) at No. 9 Virginia (2-0, 1-0 ACC) Noon, ACCN After nearly a week off, UVa returns to the hardwood tomorrow afternoon when the Cavaliers host Columbia as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. After recent home games with Yale and Harvard, Columbia is yet another Ivy League program that has made its way south to play at JPJ. The Lions are 1-2 on the young season, after identical 65-63 losses at Lafayette and then Wake Forest before winning their home opener on Wednesday night, 75-63 over Binghamton. Columbia is coached by Jim Engles, who is in his second season with the Lions after leading the NJIT program to 100 wins during his tenure there. Engles is tasked with reviving a Columbia program that has historically been a doormat in the competitive Ivy League and hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1968.



The Numbers

Columbia is coming off of a 10-18 season but KenPom seems to think it will be a better year for the Lions in 2019-2020. Columbia ranks 144th in KenPom’s national rankings, which is fourth-highest in the Ivy League behind perennial competitors Harvard, Penn, and Yale. Still, through two games, Columbia has a pretty unremarkable statistical profile. The Lions rank 182nd nationally in offensive efficiency and 139th on the other end of the floor. They shoot 31.4 percent from deep, which isn’t great but is a lot higher than UVa’s 16-percent clip. Like JMU, Columbia isn’t the most imposing team: All of its regulars are 6-foot-7 or smaller, which explains why the Lions are near the bottom nationally in offensive rebound rate. On defense, they have done a nice job forcing turnovers, many of which have been bad passes out of bounds or other forced errors rather than steals. From a tempo standpoint, Columbia is a little faster than the national average but not nearly as frenetic as the JMU team that came to Charlottesville last weekend.



The Matchups