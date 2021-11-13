



Head Coach: Brian Kelly (260-96-2 overall, 89-39 at ND)

Series: ND leads the series 3-0

Last Meeting: The Irish handled UVa 35-20 in 2019 in South Bend





After a bye week, Virginia returns to the field on Saturday to begin their three-game home stretch, starting with a big challenge against No. 7 Notre Dame at Scott Stadium. Saturday night’s meeting between the Hoos and the Fighting Irish will be their third since Notre Dame entered into its scheduling arrangement with the ACC, and the second trip to Charlottesville in Irish history. UVa led both previous meetings with the Irish as underdogs before coming up short in the second half.

While Virginia still has plenty to play for down the stretch, so do the Irish, who hold out faint but still real hopes for a College Football Playoff spot. Notre Dame will have to win their three remaining games against Virginia, Georgia Tech and Stanford, while getting help from the teams in front of them. The Irish are 8-1 on the season, with the lone loss coming against undefeated Cincinnati, a fellow Playoff hopeful. Notre Dame has already beaten three ACC opponents, Florida State, UNC and Virginia Tech, though all games were close and decided late. Those three victories ran Notre Dame’s winning streak over ACC opponents to a staggering 22 straight games heading into Saturday’s tilt at Scott Stadium.

For Virginia, the availability of quarterback Brennan Armstrong is the big lingering question heading into Saturday’s game. Cavalier fans likely won’t find out until just before kickoff if their star QB will play, and even if he does, it’s unclear how close to 100 percent the signal caller will be.



