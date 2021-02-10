CavsCorner - Preview: Rematch on deck between No. 9 UVa and GT

Preview: Rematch on deck between No. 9 UVa and GT
The Opponent
No. 9 UVa (13-3, 9-1) at Georgia Tech (9-6, 5-4)
7 p.m., RSN
Virginia will look to extend its ACC lead tonight when the Cavaliers travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. They head to McCamish Pavilion up one game on Virginia Tech (8-3) in the win column and a game up on Florida State in the loss column (6-2), with both the Hokies and Seminoles idle until the weekend.
Georgia Tech, meanwhile, comes in looking for a marquee win to add to its NCAA Tournament resume.
This rematch between the two teams comes after GT took the Wahoos down to the wire in a 64-62 Virginia win last month. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 11 in the second half and by nine with just over 10 minutes left before a quick UVa rally turned the game on its head. GT had a chance to win it with a last-second shot that missed the mark, and UVa preserved its then-ACC unbeaten streak (6-0 on the season).
Since then, the Jackets have gone 2-2 with wins over Florida State and Notre Dame and losses to Duke and Louisville. They have settled into the middle-upper-class of the ACC, as a veteran team capable of taking anyone down to the wire, but also not quite good enough to handle a team like Notre Dame easily.
Georgia Tech has a chance to make some noise and play its way into the postseason down the stretch. After tonight’s game against the league leaders, the Jackets have just two games of their nine remaining (at Clemson, at Virginia Tech) against conference foes with winning records, and Tech handled Clemson in the first meeting earlier this season.
The Numbers
Georgia Tech ranks 56th in KenPom and is more efficient on offense than they are on defense. The Yellow Jackets rank 36th nationally in offensive efficiency, which is fifth best in the ACC behind UVa, FSU, Notre Dame and Duke. They play relatively slow, ranking 232nd nationally in tempo, and 226th nationally in average offensive possession length. GT does a good job taking care of the ball, ranking 20th nationally in offensive turnover rate.
The Jackets shoot the ball well, making 37.1 percent of their 3-point tries and 52.4 percent of their two-pointers. They also do a great job sharing the basketball, with nearly 58 percent of their field goals made coming from assists.
On defense, Georgia Tech isn’t quite as good but isn’t terrible either. The Yellow Jackets rank 89th nationally in efficiency on that end of the floor, and their greatest strength is forcing takeaways. They rank 60th in defensive turnover rate and ninth nationally in steal rate.
Those live-ball takeaways are valuable for any team, as they often lead to fast break points. Tech’s opponents don’t get to the line much but they do shoot the ball pretty well from deep: GT allows opponents to make just under 37 percent of their 3s but teams don’t shoot a lot of them against the Jackets despite that high average.
The Matchups
Virginia allowed three GT players to hit double-figures in the first meeting between the two teams last month. The leading scorer, point guard Jose Alvarado, scored a team-high 20 points in the first meeting and also dished out eight assists. He got hot from beyond the arc, making four of five 3-point attempts in the loss. That performance was not an outlier for the senior, who is an All-ACC favorite this year, averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and making 43.4 percent of his 3.
Michael Devoe was quiet in Charlottesville, scoring just three points, but the Jackets made up for his production with a big game from Jordan Usher. The USC transfer is averaging 11.3 points per game and dropped 19 against UVa at JPJ, helping keep the Jackets in the contest to the end.
In the frontcourt, forward Moses Wright is GT’s top scoring option and is one of the best scoring bigs in the conference. Against UVa, he scored 13 points and had an impressive five blocks in the two-point loss. Wright is averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game this season, and while UVa held him under his averages in the first meeting the Cavaliers will certainly be focused on the 6-foot-9 senior in tonight’s rematch.
The Outlook
