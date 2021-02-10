CavsCorner - Preview: Rematch on deck between No. 9 UVa and GT





No. 9 UVa (13-3, 9-1) at Georgia Tech (9-6, 5-4)

7 p.m., RSN





Virginia will look to extend its ACC lead tonight when the Cavaliers travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. They head to McCamish Pavilion up one game on Virginia Tech (8-3) in the win column and a game up on Florida State in the loss column (6-2), with both the Hokies and Seminoles idle until the weekend.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, comes in looking for a marquee win to add to its NCAA Tournament resume.

This rematch between the two teams comes after GT took the Wahoos down to the wire in a 64-62 Virginia win last month. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 11 in the second half and by nine with just over 10 minutes left before a quick UVa rally turned the game on its head. GT had a chance to win it with a last-second shot that missed the mark, and UVa preserved its then-ACC unbeaten streak (6-0 on the season).

Since then, the Jackets have gone 2-2 with wins over Florida State and Notre Dame and losses to Duke and Louisville. They have settled into the middle-upper-class of the ACC, as a veteran team capable of taking anyone down to the wire, but also not quite good enough to handle a team like Notre Dame easily.

Georgia Tech has a chance to make some noise and play its way into the postseason down the stretch. After tonight’s game against the league leaders, the Jackets have just two games of their nine remaining (at Clemson, at Virginia Tech) against conference foes with winning records, and Tech handled Clemson in the first meeting earlier this season.



