



Coming off of a big road win at Syracuse on Saturday night, the Virginia Cavaliers will stay on the road for their next contest. The Hoos will head south for a Tuesday-night tilt with Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum (9pm, RSN/ACCNX).

Virginia’s win over Syracuse on Saturday was their only game since getting beaten by the Tigers on December 22nd. Because of COVID cancellations, Clemson hasn’t played any games since their win at JPJ. Clemson enters Tuesday night’s game with a 9-4 record, with the one ACC win coming against the Wahoos, and the loss coming at Miami. In non-conference play, Clemson went 8-3, with wins over Wofford, Temple, and South Carolina among others, and losses to St. Bonaventure, West Virginia and Rutgers.

Virginia has dominated the series against Clemson in recent years, last month’s result notwithstanding. Before that loss, UVa had beaten Clemson 11 consecutive times, and the Hoos haven’t lost at Clemson since a 59-44 setback on January 12th, 2013.



