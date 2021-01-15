CavsCorner - Preview: Top-20 matchup on tap tomorrow night in Littlejohn





No. 18 Virginia (8-2, 4-0 ACC) at No. 12 Clemson (9-1, 4-1 ACC)

6 p.m., ESPN





The Cavaliers entered the season as the ACC favorite and to this point have taken care of business against league foes. They moved to 4-0 in league play by completing a season sweep of Notre Dame on Wednesday, rolling to an 80-68 victory in Charlottesville. After handling teams at the bottom of the league standings, UVa will face its toughest challenge yet when at No. 12 Clemson on Saturday night.

While the Hoos entered the season with high expectations, the Tigers have been one of the season’s pleasant surprises. Clemson got off to a great start to the season with a 5-0 record, including wins over Mississippi State, Purdue, Maryland, and Alabama. After their lone loss of the season, a 66-60 setback at Virginia Tech, the Tigers have won their last four games, including three ACC contests. Their best win to date was a 77-67 triumph over Florida State at home, and a home win over UVa would be another impressive pelt on the wall.

Like many other teams around the ACC and the country, Clemson has dealt with a COVID-related pause of late. It’s game last weekend at UNC was postponed and Saturday will be the team’s first game since a win over NC State on January 5th. Clemson did return to practice on Wednesday, so odds that Saturday’s game is played appear to be getting better.



