Preview: UVa faces long odds this weekend as they travel to Clemson

While I am sure there will be some pre-game pleasantries by the Clemson faithful, after the ball is kicked, the Tigers will be a tall task for the Hoos.

After a tough loss at home last Saturday to Louisville, UVa must regroup and head south for their toughest test of the season. Waiting for the Cavaliers will be the 10th-ranked Clemson Tigers, who have won five straight games and seem to be in great form. It will be a homecoming for Coach Elliott, who not only graduated from Clemson but also was an integral member of their national championship teams, serving as the Tigers’ Offensive Coordinator during their run.

At the halfway mark of the 2024 season, Virginia sits at 4-2 and has made some unbelievable strides under head coach Tony Elliott . The Wahoos have competed in every ball game and seem to be maturing into the “model program” that Coach Elliott and his staff have longed for.

Clemson has been rolling since its season opening loss to Georgia and have done most of their damage in the first quarter. The Tigers are outscoring teams 90 to 7 in the first stanza. Sporting the 10th ranked offense in FBS, Clemson is balanced and very efficient. They are led by quarterback Cade Klubnik. The junior signal caller is a true dual threat for Clemson. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Klubnik not only has the size to stand in the pocket and deliver, but also has the athleticism to create in the run game. He has passed for over 1,500 yards and has 17 touchdowns against two interceptions, while also rushing for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns.

Flanking Klubnik will be Phil Mafah (6-foot-1, 230 pounds). Mafah is a punishing tailback that has accomplished a lot in his career at Clemson. This season, Mafah has rushed for 604 yards and scored four touchdowns. For his career, he has rushed for nearly 1,800 yards in the Clemson orange. As a team, Clemson averages over 200 yards rushing a game behind a veteran offensive line. Blake Miller (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) and Tristan Leigh (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) lead this group of talented blockers.

Clemson has had a plethora of talented receivers throughout the years and 2024 is no different. Antonio Williams (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is the Tigers’ “go-to” target this season. He has hauled in 25 passes for 349 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Tyler Brown (5-11, 180) earned ESPN freshman All-American honors last season as well. At tight end, Clemson features one of the conference's best in Jake Briningstool. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end is second on the team in catches (24) and touchdown receptions (4).

When Clemson is at their best, they are elite on defense, specifically on the defense line. The Tigers have put several talented defensive linemen in the NFL over the past decade. The depth is impressive, but the group is headlined by two youthful defensive ends in Peter Woods (6-foot-3, 315 pounds) and T.J. Parker. The sophomore duo has been impressive this season. Parker (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) leads the team in combined TFLs and sacks.

At linebacker, Barrett Carter has been a consistent force for the Clemson defense. At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, the middle backer has been an All-ACC and All-American performer. This year, he is second on the teams in tackles and has contributed seven TFLs and three sacks. Leading the team in tackles is Wade Woodaz (6-foot-3, 235 pounds). The hybrid backer/safety has 47 stops this season.

Avieon Terrell (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) leads the Clemson secondary with two interceptions this season, however, look for nickel Khalil Barnes (6-feet, 195 pounds) to be active around the ball. The freshman All-American in 2023 forced three fumbles, collected three interceptions, had over five TFLs and a sack last season for Wes Goodwin’s defensive unit.