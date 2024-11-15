Preview: UVa faces tall task this weekend at Notre Dame

(Photo by © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Virginia (5-4, 3-3 ACC) at #8 Notre Dame (8-1, Independent)

3:30pm, NBC Head Coach: Marcus Freeman (RECORD) Last Meeting: Notre Dame dominated UVa in November 2021, rolling to a 27-3 win in Charlottesville

Just when you count out the Wahoos, they do the unthinkable and bring you back in! Last Saturday, Virginia went on the road and defeated Pittsburgh 24 to 19 to bring them one step closer to bowl eligibility. In year three, that is a major checkpoint for Tony Elliott as he continues to establish the model program at the University of Virginia. This week, UVa takes a break from conference play to take on #8 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish come into Saturday’s game with an 8-1 record, after a 52 to 3 destruction of Florida State on Saturday. Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman has amassed 27 victories in three seasons for the Fighting Irish and has also built one of college football’s best rosters. Notre Dame is primed for a college football playoff spot if they win out this season. After an early season loss to Northern Illinois, the Golden Domers have rattled off seven straight victories. This year’s edition of Notre Dame is led by their defense, which comes into Saturday ranked 7th in FBS. The Notre Dame defense ranks third in the country in scoring defense, giving up an average of 11 points per game. This unit is ranked in the top 5 nationally in both third down defense and red zone defense.



The Opponent

The Fighting Irish will run out multiple fronts, going between a 3-3 and 4-2 base. They have a lot of versatile players on this defense and a lot of playable depth as well. Linebacker Jack Kiser (6-foot-2, 231 pounds) leads the team with 49 tackles. However, Notre Dame has true star power along the defensive line. Rylie Mills (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) has six sacks as well. Notre Dame will be without one key player up front, however, with All-American Howard Cross III (6-foot-1, 288 pounds) nurising an ankle injury. Cross has four sacks to go along with his 5.5 TFLs this season. Look for Donovan Hinish (6-foot-2, 278 pounds) to take his place in the starting lineup. While the Fighting Irish are elite up front, they also possess one of the best secondaries in the country, having picked off 12 passes this season. Nine players have at least one interception, led by safety Xavier Watts. The 6-foot, 200-pounder is arguably the best safety in the country. He leads the team with three interceptions while his safety partner Adon Shuler (6-feet, 200 pounds) has collected two interceptions. As a team, Notre Dame ranks third in the country with a plus 12 turnover margin. With such a dynamic defense, Notre Dame is efficient offensively by being great at running the ball. Ranked 12th nationally in rush offense, the Irish grind teams down not only at the running back position, but also at quarterback. Former Duke standout Riley Leonard (6-foot-4, 216 pounds) starts at quarterback for Notre Dame. Riley has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards at a 64% completion rate and is also Notre Dame’s leading rusher with 609 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Jeremiyah Love (6-0, 210) is the lead back for Notre Dame, totaling 583 yards and 10 touchdowns, but Jadarian Price has also rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns, including a 65-yard scamper last week against FSU. Beaux Collins (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) is Notre Dame’s top receiver with 29 catches for 374 yards. The Clemson transfer recorded 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns under Dabo Swinney.

Keys to Victory for UVa

1. Be balanced and clean on offense. Virginia is going to need to be perfect on offense this week against the Fighting Irish. Anthony Colandrea will need to play smart with no turnovers to give UVa a chance to compete in this game, while the duo of Kobe Pace and Xavier Brown will need to churn out some yards against a very talented front.

2. Force Notre Dame to make plays over the top. Defensively, UVa will need to continue to throw bodies against the run and play conservative on the back end. With safety Antonio Clary out for the season, UVa will need Corey Thomas to step up and be a physical body inside the box against this Irish run game.



Outlook

The Golden Domers have been a well-oiled machine after their early loss to Northern Illinois. For seven straight games, Notre Dame has dismantled their opponents with a very strong run game and a defense that is among the nation’s best. We think that UVa will play with an inspired effort and ultimately make some plays, but it is a tall task to go into South Bend and defeat one of college football’s best rosters. UVa falls at Notre Dame but comes home for senior day vs. SMU, with bowl eligibility still at the forefront.

The Pick:

UVa 21

ND 37