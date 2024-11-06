Preview: UVa hoops open the season tonight against Campbell





Campbell (1-0, CAA) at Virginia (0-0, ACC)

7pm, ACCNX





At long last, it’s basketball season in Charlottesville. Though this one is going to be quite different than what UVa fans have grown accustomed to. When the Wahoos open up the 2024-25 season tonight against the Campbell Camels, they’ll do so without Tony Bennett, led by a different coach for the first time in a season opener in 16 years.





Bennett’s surprise retirement resets the deck for the Hoos leading into this campaign, now led by interim head coach Ron Sanchez. The former Charlotte head coach is looking to earn the job full time, and prove that he can win with Bennett’s 24-25 roster. Sanchez will be looking to strike the delicate balance between stick with the Bennett formula that worked so well and was so revered by Cavalier faithful, while also striking out on his own and making tweaks to try and put his own stamp on things and hopefully win a lot of games in the process.





UVa’s expectations are less positive heading into this season than they’ve been in the past, and given Bennett’s departure, it seems like a fool’s errand to try and predict where this season is heading. UVa has a new-look roster, built around junior guard Isaac McKneely, along with a bunch of new pieces in key roles. Virginia’s projected starting lineup could feature as many as three newcomers, all transfers from other major programs.





That team’s first task will be Campbell, who already have a win under their belt this year. The Camels, who moved from the Big South to the CAA prior to last season, knocked off D3 Pfeiffer on Monday, 96-49 at home. The Camels cruised in that one, but Wednesday’s game should be a very different affair; Campbell is just 1-37 all-time against ACC competition.



