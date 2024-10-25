Preview: UVa is back home for the South's Oldest Rivalry

In 2024, the Cavaliers have improved across the board halfway through the season, while UNC has underachieved under head coach Mack Brown. The Tarheels are coming off a bye after losing a barnburner against Georgia Tech. This Saturday gives Carolina an opportunity to “right the ship” in this rivalry game and pick up their first conference win to start the second half of the season.

The 2024 installment of the “South’s Oldest Rivalry” will take place on Saturday in Charlottesville. UVa and Carolina come into Scott Stadium on Saturday, both hoping to end losing streaks. The Wahoos have dropped two straight contests to Louisville and Clemson, while the Tarheels have lost four in a row after starting the season 3-0. In this series, UVa has won five of the last seven matchups, including a major upset win last season in Chapel Hill.

Offensively, Carolina is no slouch. They are very effective in the run game this season, led by 2023 All-ACC 1st teamer and Doak Walker finalist Omarion Hampton. At 6-foot, 220 pounds, Hampton has a prototypical NFL body. Hampton has tallied 901 yards rushing in seven games this season, including a 210-yard performance against North Carolina A&T. Hampton has rushed for over 100 yards in six games this season and has registered seven touchdowns. Hampton ranks 9th in rushing yards and touchdowns in UNC history with 2,669 yards and 28 touchdowns for the junior out of Clayton, NC.





As a team, UNC boasts the 30th ranked rushing offense in FBS (198.7 yards per game), which ranks them third in the ACC behind Virginia Tech and Clemson. The Tarheel offense ranks 29th in total offense and scores nearly 33 points per game. Jacolby Criswell (6-1, 230) runs the show at quarterback. The Arkansas transfer has thrown for 1,361 yards and eight touchdowns this season, completing passes at a 56% clip. Against Georgia Tech, Criswell was really impactful on the ground, rushing for 73 yards and two scores.





Carolina’s receivers’ room is full of talent as always, and features six pass catchers with double digit receptions, including Hampton with 20 grabs. J.J. Jones (21 catches, 364 yards, 2 tds) is the standout wide receiver target for Criswell. Talented redshirt freshman Christian Hamilton (6-0, 190) has missed several games with an injury, but may be returning this week against UVa. Not all news is good news on the injury front for Carolina. One of their standout tight ends Bryson Nesbit (6-5, 235) will be missing the game on Saturday with a wrist injury.





Fellow tight end John Copenhaver (6-3, 240) is a weapon for the Carolina offense as well. The talented duo have combined for over 40 catches and six touchdowns for UNC.





North Carolina’s defense has had some struggles throughout the years and 2024 has shown that this unit is still a work in progress. Former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins joined Brown’s staff this season, and through seven games, his unit is ranked 101st in the nation in total defense, giving up nearly 400 yards a game. However, the Carolina defense is solid on third downs, only surrendering conversions 34% of the time.





UNC’s defense has struggled against the run this season, giving up 160 yards per game, which ranks 87th in FBS. In their last game against Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets rushed for over 370 yards on 48 carries.

At their best, the Tarheels’ defense is predicated on creating negative plays. Carolina has 36 TFLs and 15 sacks as a team. Defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie (6-5, 290) has five sacks this season to lead the team.





The Tarheels have a good pair of linebackers in their 4-2-5 base. Manassas native Amare Cambell (6-0, 230) is second on the team in tackles and sacks, while All-ACC performer Power Echols (6-0, 225) leads the team in tackles.





As a secondary, Carolina has only produced two interceptions this season and both of those belong to Kaleb Cost (5-11, 195). He has also collected 34 tackles from the “star” position. Jakeen Harris (5-11, 195), a transfer from NC State has 45 tackles from the strong safety position and is a player that UNC will bring down into the box and cover tight ends as well.



