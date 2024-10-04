Boston College (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC)

Noon, ACC Network Head Coach: Bill O'Brien (19-10, 4-1 at BC) Last Meeting: BC defeated UVa 27-24 in Chestnut Hill last year Fresh off a bye week, the Virginia Cavaliers welcome the Boston College Eagles to Scott Stadium on Saturday for their 2024 ACC home opener. An opportunity presents itself this weekend for the Cavaliers to be 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2019. The last time we saw UVa in action, the Cavs rolled over Coastal Carolina to the tune of a 43-24 victory against the Chanticleers. While Anthony Colandrea was efficient through the air, throwing two touchdown passes to Malachi Fields, the run game ruled the day for Virginia. Xavier Brown led the rushing attack for the Wahoos with his 171 yards, as the team ran for 384 yards total. It was a big day offensively for the Hoos, putting up 43 points in a game that never felt in doubt. Coming into Saturday’s game, Virginia has proven to be an improved team in 2024, but Boston College presents a different challenge for the Cavaliers. Newly minted BC head coach Bill O’Brien comes to Chestnut Hill after spending three of the last five seasons at Alabama and Ohio State as their offensive coordinator.



The Opponent



O'Brien will bring a very tough-minded and talented offense to Charlottesville led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos. The 5-foot-9, 196-pound signal caller is the ACC’s most dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position. Last Saturday, Castellanos missed BC’s game vs. Western Kentucky and his presence was missed as the Eagles had to survive a 21-20 win against the Hilltoppers. With Castellanos in the lineup, Boston College is a very effective offense not only on the ground, but also in the pass game. Through four games, Castellanos has 729 yards passing and 10 touchdowns through the air, while also rushing for another 112 yards and a touchdown. His presence impacts the run game, which allows for a multitude of BC backs to get in on the action. Along with Castellanos, Treshaun Ward (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) and Kye Robichaux (6-feet, 217 pounds) have over 40 carries for BC, while freshman tailback Turbo Richard (5-foot-8, 200 pounds) has 33 carries and has contributed a touchdown as well. Boston College features five pass catches that have caught two touchdowns this season. That group is led by Lewis Bond. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound receiver has 23 catches this season. Bond had a big game last season against the Cavaliers, so he is one to watch. Jaedn Skeete (6-foot-2, 191 pounds) joins Bond in the starting lineup along with Jerand Bradley (6-foot-5, 222 pounds). At the tight end position, Kamari Morales (6-foot-3, 249 pounds) has hauled in two touchdowns as well for the Eagles. Boston College is anchored by a formidable offensive line, led by bookend All-ACC Performers Ozzo Trapilo (6-8, 309) and former Cavalier Logan Taylor (6-foot-7, 308 pounds). They are a physical and experienced unit that averages 176 yards on the ground. As good as Boston College is on the ground, they are just as stout on the defensive side of the ball. They are ranked 45th nationally in total defense and 27th in rushing defense. This unit surrenders just over 100 yards rushing a game and just under 16 points a game. They are led by All-ACC Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder lines up all over the defense and has preyed on opposing offenses this season. Through five games, he has eight sacks, including three last week against Western Kentucky. He also leads the team in tackles. This defensive line returns all four starters. At linebacker, Kam Arnold (6-foot-1, 229 pounds) returns as an experienced veteran starter to bolster the middle of the defense. Boston College’s secondary is also experienced and lined with playmakers across the field. They have picked off eight passes through five games. Carter Davis (6-foot-1, 179 pounds) and KP Price (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) have combined for 56 total tackles, while corners Khari Johnson (5-foot-11, 192 pounds) and Max Tucker (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) have two interceptions each.



Three Keys to Victory for UVa



1. Win the turnover battle. Virginia must win the turnover battle against a very good Boston College team. They cannot afford to give more opportunities to Castellanos in this BC offense that will be on track after a week without the dynamic quarterback. While Colandrea is also a playmaker, he has had some issues with turnovers in the past. This will be Boston College’s first look at Colandrea, as Tony Muskett went up to Chestnut Hill and performed well last year.

2. Get the ground game going again. The Cavaliers need to get something established on the ground. Two weeks after rushing for nearly 400 yards, UVa needs to once again lean on that ground game to keep Boston College at bay and keep their pass rushers in limbo. Last season, UVa rushed for a paltry 59 yards against BC in a winnable game on the road. That will be the difference on Saturday.

3. Contain BC's dual-threat QB. Defensively, UVa must keep tabs on Castellanos and shut off all the valves that his presence produces. With him on the field, Boston College is a more dangerous rushing attack, and he also opens up the pass game. Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinski was not able to bottle up Castellanos last year, as he accounted for 261 yards and two touchdowns by himself.



Outlook



Boston College is the most complete team that UVa has played this season. They are a seasoned program in all three phases. They are balanced offensively with a very aggressive defense. UVa went up 14-0 last year on BC and ended up losing 27-24 in a very tight ball game. We expect Saturday to be no different. UVa should be able to run the ball more effectively with a better and healthy offensive line. Anthony Colandrea will be able to move around and create some problems for Boston College’s defense, while UVa’s defense, spearheaded by a formidable safety duo in Antonio Clary and Jonas Sanker will be better equipped to slow down the Eagles. We think this is a very close game and if UVa is serious about their upward mobility as a program, this is a game that Tony Elliott secures and moves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.



The Pick:

UVa 26

BC 22