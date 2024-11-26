Preview: UVa returns home to host Manhattan tonight

(Photo by UVA Athletics)

Manhattan (3-2, MAAC) at Virginia (3-2, ACC) 7pm, ACCN

After an unsuccessful trip to the Bahamas that resulted in a pair of blowout losses, UVa returns home for a Tuesday night clash with Manhattan at JPJ (7pm, ACCN). The contest is UVa’s first home game in two weeks, and the first of two on the docket this holiday week, with Holy Cross coming to town on Black Friday.



UVa’s opponent enters Tuesday’s game with a 3-2 record as well. The Jaspers opened the season with a blowout loss at Maryland, before beating non-D1 Mercy and then surviving a close contest with cross-town rival Fordham. The Jaspers lost a close one at Fairleigh Dickinson before getting back in the win column on Friday with a victory over Army. The Jaspers are led by John Gallagher, who was a respected coach at Hartford for many years before that program opted to drop to DIII, leading Gallagher to resign and ultimately take over the Jaspers before last season. Manhattan, who were picked to finish 10th in the MAAC this year, are coming off of a 7-23 2023-24 season.





The Numbers

Manhattan ranks #315 in Kenpom, which ranks above just one of UVa’s opponents they’ve faced to this point (Coppin State). The Jaspers are 280th nationally in offensive efficiency, averaging 75.4 points per game. Manhattan shoots 33.3 percent from three, and just 45.1 percent on two pointers, which ranks them 297th nationally. The Japsers have done a solid job taking care of the basketball though, ranking 90th nationally in turnover rate, and 44th in non-steal turnovers per possession.

Defensively, it’s been a bit of a struggle for Manhattan. The Jaspers rank 321st nationally in defensive efficiency through five games. They’ve allowed opponents to shoot 36.4 percent from three, which ranks 283rd nationally. The Jaspers are not forcing many blocks or turnovers, either, ranking 334th and 274th in those categories, respectively. If Manhattan has a defensive strength, its that they don’t foul much. Their opponents are shooting just one free throw for every 22.5 percent of their shots at the line, which ranks 21st-best in D1.





The Matchups



Will Sydnor, Forward A 6-foot-8 freshman from the Bronx, Will Sydnor has been a breakout star early in his Manhattan career. Sydnor is averaging a team-best 15.4 points per game, and 6.6 rebounds per contest to go along with his scoring punch. Sydnor has a pair of 20+ point games in his young collegiate career, going for 24 against Fordham and 22 against Fairleigh Dickinson. Sydnor will step out and shoot a few threes per game, and is 7-for-23 from deep on the season.

Shaquil Bender, Guard Manhattan’s backcourt is led by senior Shaquil Bender, in his second year with the Jaspers after starting his career at Fullerton College (JUCO). Bender is second on the team in scoring at 14.8 points per contest, and he’s also dishing out 3.2 assists per game. Bender had a big game against Mercy, going for 28 points, and had 14 against Army on Friday. Bender is not much of an outside shooter, making just 24.3 percent of his attempts from deep.

Devin Dinkins, Guard Sophomore guard Devin Dinkins is Manhattan’s third-leading scorer, and has hit double figures in four of his five games. Dinkins, a 5-foot-10 DC native, is averaging 11.2 points and 2.6 boards per game, and is coming off of an 11-point effort in the win over Army. Dinkins played at George Mason last year, getting just 11.4 minutes per contest, but he’s taken on a larger role with the Jaspers.





The Outlook

UVa could really use a get-right game after the two game slog in the Baha Mar Championship, and hopefully they’ll have it on Tuesday night. Manhattan is in the midst of a multi-year rebuild, and Virginia should have advantages all over the floor in this one. The two games this week likely won’t make much noise for the program or do anything for UVa’s resume, but they provide a key opportunity for the Hoos to play more competitive basketball together and try to develop some chemistry before the schedule gets tougher in the weeks to come. We’re expecting UVa to handle this one at home, and move to 4-2 on the season.



The Pick

UVa 71

Manhattan 53