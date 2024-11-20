Preview: UVa set to face a pair of major challenges in the Bahamas

Off to a 3-0 start to the 2024-25 season, the competition level is about to ramp up for Virginia. The Wahoos traveled on Tuesday to the Bahamas to take part in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship, a two-game four-team event that tips off on Tuesday night. Virginia will play Tennessee in the night cap, after Baylor and St. John’s square off, with Friday’s second games determined by Thursday’s results.

Virginia will be the underdog in both of their games, no matter what happens, but this week’s event provides UVa far more than just a few days in the sun. The Cavaliers will get a couple of very difficult tests that could prove what they’re made of, or at least expose some flaws that the staff can work on before ACC play begins next month.

With the action tipping off tomorrow night from the Caribbean, we’re taking a look at all of UVa’s three possible opponents, all ranked in the AP Poll, and how those programs are looking early in their own seasons.



#11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

The one opponent that UVa will surely face in the Bahamas is #11 Tennessee, with the Vols and Hoos set to square off on Thursday night (9:30pm, CBSSN). Like Virginia, the Volunteers head to the Caribbean with an unbeaten record, at 4-0. Tennessee made easy work of Gardner-Webb, Montana and Austin Peay, but also notched a victory over a power conference opponent in Louisville. Tennessee beat the Cards 77-55 at the Yum! Center, leading by 14 at the half en route to a comfortable win.

The Vols were picked to finish third in the SEC behind Alabama and Auburn, and are coming off of a run to the Elite Eight in March. Heading into this tournament, Tennessee ranks #5 in Kenpom, a far cry from the types of teams UVa has faced to this point. Tennessee ranks 28th in offensive efficiency and 3rd in defensive efficiency, which makes sense given their lofty preseason expectations, and how they’ve played to this point.

Simply put, UVa is going to have to play a stellar game on Thursday night to pull this one off. And if they do, it probably resets our expectations for what this team could be. Despite a good showing on Friday night against Villanova, this one will be a different animal for the Hoos, who will go into the game as clear underdogs.



Player to Watch:

Zakai Zeigler, Guard: A veteran presence at point guard, Zeigler is the team’s leading scorer at 15.5 points per game. The 5-foot-9 New Yorker has played in 105 games in his Volunteer career, and averaged more than 10 points per game in each of the last two seasons. This year, Zeigler has upped his game a bit, shooting 47 percent from three, averaging a team-best 15.5 points per game.

Igor Milicic, Forward: This player should need no introduction for UVa fans, or their interim coach. Milicic started his collegiate career at Virginia, playing sparingly before heading to Charlotte to play under Ron Sanchez for a couple years. WIth Sanchez back at UVa, Milicic went in the portal again in the offseason, and was a top target for many programs, given how he played with the 49ers. Milicic is off to a great start in the orange and white, averaging 14 points and 6.3 boards per game, shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Chaz Lanier, Guard: Another transfer addition, Chaz Lanier was another highly- sought after player in the portal last spring. Lanier played four seasons at North Florida, and took off in his final year there, averaging 19.7 points per game. Lanier has made the transition to the Vols look good so far, and is averaging 13.8 points per contest in his first four games with the program.





#13 Baylor Bears (3-1)

One of two potential opponents on Friday night is the Baylor Bears, the only program in this four-team field to enter with a loss. Baylor and UVa have some recent early-season tournament history, too. The Hoos and Bears squared off in Las Vegas two years ago, with UVa racing out to a big lead and holding on for a 86-79 win.

This year’s Bears are expected to be good once again, under the leadership of Scott Drew. Picked to finish fourth in the new-look Big 12, Baylor ranks 16th in Kenpom, with a 3-1 record. Baylor got obliterated by Gonzaga on opening night, but the Zags looked primed to be a title contender this year, and Baylor has already bounced back. The Bears knocked off John Calipari’s Arkansas in their next game, before scoring 100+ in wins over Sam Houston State and Tarleton State.

Baylor ranks 6th nationally in offensive efficiency, and should be a tough matchup, should the Hoos draw them in game #2. One interesting wrinkle is that Baylor is led in part by a pair of ACC transfers, both of whom UVa is very familiar with at this point.

Players to Watch: Norchad Omier, Forward: The first of those two ACC transfers came to Baylor from Miami. Omier, who began his career at Arkansas State, was an excellent player for Jim Larranaga in Coral Gables, and will look to finish his career strong in Waco. So far, Omier has looked good in green and gold, leading Baylor in scoring at 13.3 per game and rebounding at 10 per contest.

Jeremy Roach, Guard: The other ACC transfer on Baylor’s roster also needs no introduction. Virginia native and former Duke Blue Devil Jeremy Roach landed with the Bears to wrap up his college career, and his skill and experience should make him a big-time asset for Coach Drew. Roach, who certainly got the better of UVa at times during his time with Duke, is averaging 12 points and 4.5 assists per game and has scored in double figures in each of his last three contests.

Jayden Nunn, Guard: In addition to the newcomers, Baylor brings back guard Jayden Nunn. Nunn began his collegiate career at VCU, playing for the Rams for two seasons before going to Baylor last year, where he played well. This year, Nunn is lighting it up from three at 48 percent, and is second on the team in scoring at 13.0 points per game.







#22 St. John’s Red Storm (4-0)