Preview: UVa travels to last-place Miami on Wednesday night

Matthew Cleveland leads the Canes in scoring this year at 15.1 ppg. (Photo by Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports Images)

Virginia (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Miami (4-16, 0-9 ACC) 7pm, ESPN2 After a disappointing and at times embarrassing loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, UVa is back in action Wednesday night at last-place Miami (7pm, ESPN2). This game can be described as a battle for an ACC Tournament spot, a matchup of cellar dwellers, or a showdown between programs that had their coaches retire out of the blue and disrupt their seasons. Miami is led by interim coach Bill Courtney, who was an assistant at UVa under Dave Leitao. As bad as Virginia has been at times this year, Miami has been a whole other level of disappointing. The Hurricanes, just two years removed from a trip to the Final Four, are just 4-16 on the season, and a winless 0-9 in ACC play. The Canes haven’t won since December 15th, losers of nine straight. Miami has been close a few times in league play, including on Saturday when they took Cal to overtime on the road before coming up short. There’s a lot of basketball to play, but this might be Miami’s best chance to win an ACC game, looking ahead. Kenpom gives the Hurricanes a 50 percent chance to win this one, and only one game has better odds, Virginia Tech at home on February 22nd. For Virginia, this game is about pride, after trailing by as many as 27 to the Irish on Saturday, on their home floor.

Advertisement

The Numbers

It’s no surprise that Miami’s metrics are not good, given their record. The Hurricanes rank 200th in Kenpom, despite ranking 59th nationally in offensive efficiency. The Hurricanes are effective shooting around the rim, making 55.3 percent of their two-point attempts. Miami doesn’t turn the ball over much, either, ranking 72nd nationally in turnover rate. The Canes are good at the line too, ranking 30th in free throw percentage at 77.4 percent. That was the good, now let’s talk about the bad. Miami ranks a woeful 343rd nationally in defensive efficiency. No other power conference team ranks lower than #250 (Boston College). The Hurricanes allow opponents to shoot at a 57.4 effective field goal rate, 359th nationally. Opponents are also making a staggering 39.3 percent of their three-pointers, again near the bottom nationally. Miami isn’t much better defending the rim either, as opponents have made 56.5 percent of two-point attempts. And the Canes don’t take the ball away, ranking 317th in turnover rate forced.

The Matchups

Matthew Cleveland, Forward Miami’s leading scorer began his career at rival Florida State, and three years ago, beat UVa at the buzzer while playing for the Seminoles. Cleveland is scoring a career-high 15.1 points per game for the Hurricanes, and has been the team’s most-consistent player. Cleveland has been red hot of late too, scoring 31 against SMU, 23 at Stanford and 30 at Cal on Saturday. Lynn Kidd, Center Another inter-ACC transfer, Lynn Kidd joined Miami last spring after playing for Virginia Tech for three years, and Clemson for one year before that. Kidd is averaging 11.1 points per game this year, and 6.9 rebounds per contest. Kidd is a tough cover for teams without a post presence to defend, and Kidd has had some big games this season. Earlier this month, Kidd had 20 points in a blowout loss to Duke. Jalen Blackmon, Guard Senior guard Jalen Blackmon transferred to Miami in the offseason from Stetson, but hasn’t quite seen his scoring punch translate to the Canes. Blackmon was a prolific scorer with the Hatters, averaging 21.3 points per game last year, shooting 38.1 percent from three. Blackmon is scoring just 7.7 per game this year, shooting 32.4 percent from three. The former Hatter and Grand Canyon Antelope hasn’t hit double figures in any ACC game this season, and last hit 10+ against Mount Saint Mary’s on December 21st, going for 16 points in the OT loss.

The Outlook

It’s hard to imagine, but UVa could certainly end up losing to a team that will enter February with four wins otherwise. But given what we’ve seen of late, and particularly in Saturday’s game, it’s a possibility that the Hoos give the Canes their first ACC win. Still, UVa has been better than Miami through most of the season, and the one thing that might decide this game is effort. In a matchup of two programs without their head coach, seemingly running out the clock on a lost season, who wants it more? Ron Sanchez said after Saturday’s loss that he needs to do a better job having his guys playing with energy from the start, and we expect to see a better effort in this one than the one put forth against Notre Dame. We’re taking the Hoos, but this one could obviously go either way.

The Pick

UVa 69

Miami 66