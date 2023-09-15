7 p.m., FS1





Maryland Terrapins (2-0)

Head Coach: Mike Locksley

Conference: B1G

Last Game: 38-20 win over Charlotte (last week)





The Cavaliers renew an old rivalry tonight as they travel north to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a game that cannot come fast enough for those Wahoo fans that wish to forget about last week’s disastrous fourth quarter against James Madison.

However, Maryland comes into this game with momentum after picking up two early season wins over Towson and Charlotte. Locksley has slowly transformed this program during his tenure as head coach and the Terps have become a solid force in the B1G.

Tonight’s game marks the 79th meeting between these two border state schools. While UMd holds the all-time series lead (44-32-2), UVa is 15-7 since 1991. The Terps and Hoos haven’t met since 2013, when Maryland won 27-26.

This installment will see the two programs going in opposite directions. Maryland has picked up two nice wins this season, albeit against lesser opponents, while UVa has not fared well against Tennessee and JMU, dropping both contests. On paper, Maryland holds an advantage in all three phases of the game and, with both teams playing on a short week, the added advantage of playing in the friendly confines of College Park.

Locksley has stockpiled a wealth of talent on the offensive side of the ball, starting with QB Taulia Tagovailoa. The former Alabama signal caller has been Maryland’s most consistent offensive player for the last three seasons. He was an All-B1G performer in 2022 and is positioned to have a big year in 2023. Josh Gattis was brought in as offensive coordinator this season to spearhead the Terparpin attack and through the first two games, Maryland averages 38 points and 490 yards of offense per content. Gattis, a former Broyles Award winner for the best assistant coach in the country, modernized Michigan’s offense years ago and after an unsuccessful stint at Miami in 2022 has been charged with giving the Terps an offensive boost.

Alongside Tagovailoa in the backfield stands Roman Hemby. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound redshirt sophomore tailback has been a consistent force for Maryland. After compiling 1,287 scrimmage yards in 2022, he is the bell cow this season. Last week against Charlotte, Hemby sparked the Terps with an explosive second half.

Sophomore Delmar Glaze (6-foot-5, 328 pounds) leads an offensive line that has other experienced pieces at center Aric Harris (6-foot-3, 295) and Connor Fagan (6-foot-8, 300) at tackle. They lead a balanced offensive attack that has rushed for over 400 yards in their two contests so far.

West Virginia transfer Kaden Prather (6-foot-4, 212 pounds) caught four balls last week for 80 yards and a touchdown, while 6-foot-2, 215-pound tight end Corey Dyches has notched six catches in both games so far this season for Maryland. Look for Jeshaun Jones to factor in the passing game as well, as he returns as Maryland’s leading receiver from 2022.

Brian Williams is back as Maryland’s DC and brings a 4-2-5 scheme into 2023. However, they do morph into some 3-3 stack and traditional 4-3 looks at times. Throughout the first two weeks, the Terps have been stingy, particularly through the air and they’ve been outstanding on 3rd downs, allowing teams to only convert 28 percent of their attempts.

Sophomore linebacker Jaishawn Barham is the best player on the Terrapin defense. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Mike backer was a CFN Freshman All American in 2022 and has two sacks so far this season. Beau Brade (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) leads the defense in tackles this season from the safety position, while defensive lineman Isaac Bunyun (6-foot-4, 310) is a force up front with two sacks as well.



