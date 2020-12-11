CavsCorner - Preview: Wahoos and Hokies for the Cup tomorrow night

Preview: Wahoos and Hokies for the Cup tomorrow night
Virginia Tech Hokies (4-6, 4-5 ACC)
Head Coach: Justin Fuente (63-48 overall, 37-25 at VT)
Series: VT leads the all-time series 58-38-5
Last Meeting: Virginia took back the Commonwealth Cup last year, winning 39-30 at home
Virginia Tech Offense
Performance: Tech started the year hot but has come back to earth a bit in the back half of the schedule. The Hokies broke 38 points in each of their first four games, led by a potent ground attack that proved difficult to stop. But in their last three games against Miami, Pitt and Clemson, they haven’t been nearly as efficient, scoring 24 against the Hurricanes, 14 in the Steel City, and 10 last week against Clemson.
For the season, VT is averaging 30.9 points per game. The Hokies are putting up just over 6.6 yards per play and despite a regression in run-game efficiency still average 5.6 yards per carry for the year. Tech has rushed for 2,389 yards and 25 touchdowns, while several quarterbacks have combined for 1,995 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.
The Hokies have a positive turnover margin for the season but put the ball on the ground at a pretty high rate, losing seven of their 15 fumbles. VT has also struggled to convert on 3rd downs, which has proven costly. The Hokies rank 100th nationally in 3rd-down conversion rate, with only 35.6 percent of their attempts resulting in a fresh set of downs.
Heading into tomorrow’s game, VT is dealing with some unknowns on the offensive side of the ball. At quarterback, Hendon Hooker is the presumed starter but his early exit from the Clemson game was odd to say the least, and according to Fuente he simply couldn’t warm back up and enter the game. Hooker will probably start the game but if he can’t go for some reason, Braxton Burmeister would likely get the call. Burmeister missed several games with injury and started against Clemson, completing his first passes since the October 10th loss at UNC. Tech’s third stringer, Knox Kadum, also played against the Tigers, so UVa will have to prepare for any of those three quarterbacks to take the field on Saturday.
Tech was also without top receiver Tre Turner (31 catches, 504 yards, three TDs) against Clemson, after he left the Pitt game with an injury. It seems like he has a good shot to give it a go against the Wahoos but we won’t know for sure until game time. Tech’s offensive line has dealt with some injuries in recent weeks as well. That group was one of the nation’s best early in the season and despite a drop off in results in the back half of the season UVa’s front seven against the Hokies line should be a critical matchup in this weekend’s clash.
Players to Watch
RB Khalil Herbert
Virginia Tech’s primary weapon on offense is Herbert, who has been a revelation for the Hokies this fall. He joined the VT program from Kansas and immediately helped the Hokies become one of the nation’s top ground attacks. In nine games of work, Herbert has 1,020 yards on 134 carries, for an eye-popping 7.6 yards per carry average. He has been banged up a bit in recent weeks but received 21 carries against Clemson after just 17 combined in losses to Liberty, Miami, and Pitt. Herbert is also a dangerous returner, with 430 yards on 16 tries this season.
TE James Mitchell
Whether or not Turner is available, expect Tech to try and get Mitchell going in Saturday’s game. He is one of the top tight ends in the ACC and has 23 receptions for 368 yards and four scores on the year. Mitchell’s season got off to a great start with a touchdown in each of his first three games, and a four-catch 103-yard effort at UNC. And considering how UVa’s defense struggled to contain Hunter Long on Saturday, Mitchell should see some opportunities in this game.
Virginia Tech Defense
Performance: In their first year more than a quarter century without Bud Foster at the helm, the Hokies have been pedestrian. They have allowed 33.8 points per contest and have given up 35 points or more in five of 10 games. Opponents have scored nearly 100 points in Tech’s two most-recent games heading into a matchup against a Virginia team that has scored 31 points or more in each of its last four contests, all wins.
Virginia Tech’s run defense has struggled at times, allowing more than five yards per carry. Tech has been decent against running quarterbacks this year but the scheme has been vulnerable to dual-threats in the past. Against the pass, the Hokies have allowed 2,659 yards, or 265.9 per game, and 17 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. They held Trevor Lawrence to pedestrian numbers last week, but were torched in their previous outing by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who threw for 404 yards and a pair of scores on 52 attempts.
Like their cross-Commonwealth rivals, the Hokies is built on creating pressure to succeed. And like the Hoos, they have done a nice job getting after the quarterback this season. In 10 games, Tech has 32 sacks, which ranks fifth nationally, tied with several teams, including Virginia. UVa has played one fewer game, however. Virginia Tech has created a lot of tackles for loss as well with 70 on the season, ranking 13th nationally.
Players to Watch
LB Rayshard Ashby
Tech’s most-productive defender over the past two seasons has been Ashby. A tackling machine, he finished 2019 with 120 total stops, 6.5 for loss. This year Ashby hasn’t been quite as productive but is still one of the league’s top linebackers, with 64 total tackles. He is very solid against the run and how well he diagnoses and stops quarterback runs will be a huge factor in Saturday’s game.
DB Divine Deablo
In the secondary, Deablo is the group’s leader. He has raised his game each season during his career in Blacksburg, and this year has been the team’s top defensive back. After missing two games earlier this season, Deablo has 49 tackles, including two for loss, in eight contests. He has also recorded three interceptions, including one last weekend against Trevor Lawrence, the nation’s most rarely-picked quarterback.
Wahoos to Watch
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news