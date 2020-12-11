CavsCorner - Preview: Wahoos and Hokies for the Cup tomorrow night





Performance: Tech started the year hot but has come back to earth a bit in the back half of the schedule. The Hokies broke 38 points in each of their first four games, led by a potent ground attack that proved difficult to stop. But in their last three games against Miami, Pitt and Clemson, they haven’t been nearly as efficient, scoring 24 against the Hurricanes, 14 in the Steel City, and 10 last week against Clemson.

For the season, VT is averaging 30.9 points per game. The Hokies are putting up just over 6.6 yards per play and despite a regression in run-game efficiency still average 5.6 yards per carry for the year. Tech has rushed for 2,389 yards and 25 touchdowns, while several quarterbacks have combined for 1,995 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Hokies have a positive turnover margin for the season but put the ball on the ground at a pretty high rate, losing seven of their 15 fumbles. VT has also struggled to convert on 3rd downs, which has proven costly. The Hokies rank 100th nationally in 3rd-down conversion rate, with only 35.6 percent of their attempts resulting in a fresh set of downs.

Heading into tomorrow’s game, VT is dealing with some unknowns on the offensive side of the ball. At quarterback, Hendon Hooker is the presumed starter but his early exit from the Clemson game was odd to say the least, and according to Fuente he simply couldn’t warm back up and enter the game. Hooker will probably start the game but if he can’t go for some reason, Braxton Burmeister would likely get the call. Burmeister missed several games with injury and started against Clemson, completing his first passes since the October 10th loss at UNC. Tech’s third stringer, Knox Kadum, also played against the Tigers, so UVa will have to prepare for any of those three quarterbacks to take the field on Saturday.

Tech was also without top receiver Tre Turner (31 catches, 504 yards, three TDs) against Clemson, after he left the Pitt game with an injury. It seems like he has a good shot to give it a go against the Wahoos but we won’t know for sure until game time. Tech’s offensive line has dealt with some injuries in recent weeks as well. That group was one of the nation’s best early in the season and despite a drop off in results in the back half of the season UVa’s front seven against the Hokies line should be a critical matchup in this weekend’s clash.



