The Opponent

UVa (11-5, 3-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech (8-9, 3-4)

8 p.m., ACCN

After jumping off to a 3-0 start to league play, the Cavaliers have tumbled recently. Losses in Chestnut Hill and Tallahassee sandwiching an OT loss at home to Syracuse has landed UVa squarely in the conversation for being on the NCAA Tournament bubble. In order to break the team’s first three-game ACC losing streak since 2017, Virginia will have to go bring a win back home tomorrow night. And despite GT not coming into the season with great expectations, Josh Pastner’s crew can still be tough to contend with. And given the way the Wahoos have played over the last week and a half, there’s no reason to take anything for granted when they face the Jackets in McCamish Pavilion.



The Numbers

Georgia Tech is currently No. 84 according to KenPom and comes into this matchup after losing by four at home to Notre Dame on Wednesday night. The Jackets, who nearly upset Duke a week earlier, went into that one after blasting BC 71-52 in aforementioned Chestnut Hill. It’s easy to see that they, much like the league as a whole, have been up and down thus far in 2020. This would appear to be a game where two teams that rely on their defenses have to hope their (bad) offense can find a way to score more than the other team’s (bad) offense. Unsurprisingly, GT is one of the teams in the ACC that tends to be tough on the defensive end of the floor but inconsistent on offense. While the Jackets rank 191st nationally in offensive efficiency (one of the three lowest rankings in the conference), they are solid on D, where they currently rank 27th in adjusted efficiency. That contrast is evident in other ways as you drill deeper into their numbers. They turn it over at at alarming rate (ranking 326th out of 358 teams in turnover percentage. And the only category where they’re in the top 100 is in two-point percentage, which is 94th. Conversely, Georgia Tech boasts the league’s fifth-best defense in terms of adjusted efficiency and is top 50 nationally in effective FG percentage (33rd), two-point defense (38th), and block percentage (45th). As rough as UVa has been this year shooting the 3, where the Cavaliers rank 348th, the Jackets aren’t far behind (322). Much of their scoring, like Virginia’s, comes inside around the rim. And the two offenses each are turning it over via steals at a similar rate, as UVa ranks 334th and GT 317th. While GT plays at a faster pace than UVa, not much else jumps out. But here’s a stat you don’t see every day: The Jackets have given up 1,155 points this year and scored…1,155 points.



The Matchups