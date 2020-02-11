Preview: Wahoos look to get back on track against the Irish
The Opponent
Notre Dame (15-8, 6-6) at Virginia (15-7, 7-5)
9 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia’s upset bid at Louisville came up a bit short on Saturday, and now the Cavaliers will look to get back in the win column against Notre Dame tonight.
The Irish come to John Paul Jones Arena on a hot streak, winners of their last four games and now sit at .500 in league play. This game has big implications in the conference standings, as the Wahoos look to hold on to a top-four spot against the charging Irish.
Notre Dame enters the game with just one truly bad loss (BC at home). The Irish have feasted on teams near the bottom of the league standings of late, beating Wake, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and most recently Clemson before heading to Charlottesville.
Virginia handled both meetings last year and hasn’t lost to the Irish since the 2017 ACC Tournament.
The Numbers
Like UVa, Notre Dame is very good on one end of the floor and not quite as proficient on the other. Heading into tonight’s clash, the Irish rank 55th overall according to KenPom, just four spots behind the Cavaliers.
Offense is their strength, as the Irish rank 25th nationally in adjusted efficiency through their first 23 games. Their greatest strength comes in their ball security, where they are second nationally in turnover rate and first in non-live ball turnovers. They shoot a bunch of 3-pointers and make a decent amount of them, as Notre Dame sits at 35.1 percent for the year from deep. The Irish are also one of the top teams in the nation when it comes to sharing the ball, ranking fifth nationally in assists per made field goal. They aren’t quite as efficient around the rim and don’t draw many fouls.
On defense, ND ranks 126th nationally. The Irish send opponents to the line less than any other team in the country but they do struggle in a few areas. They don’t turn opponents over very often and allow them to shoot at a decent clip, particularly from deep. Notre Dame also allows quite a few offensive rebounds, leading to second-chance opportunities.
The Matchups
For the second consecutive game, Virginia’s defense will be tasked with shutting down one of the top players in the ACC. Forward John Mooney has developed from a role player into a star this season, averaging 16.5 points and 13 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 senior has a good inside-out game and has made 32.4 percent of his 3-point tries. Mooney consistently records double-double efforts, with 19 on the year and four straight heading into Tuesday’s contest. A lock for first team All-ACC, Mooney will be a handful for the Cavaliers in this one.
In the frontcourt, the Irish have a host of experience and are starting to find their form in conference play. Starting guards T.J. Gibbs and Prentiss Hubb have been mainstays for the Irish, and are second and third on the team in points per game, respectively. Gibbs, now a senior, has a pair of 20-point efforts in Notre Dame’s recent four-game winning streak. Hubb, who leads the team in assists per game, has been quiet of late but has five 20-point games in ACC play, all of which came on the road.
The Irish also get significant contributions from guards Dane Goodwin and Rex Pfleuger, the latter of which had a team-high 18 points in the win at Clemson on Saturday.
The Outlook
