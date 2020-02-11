The Opponent

Notre Dame (15-8, 6-6) at Virginia (15-7, 7-5) 9 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia’s upset bid at Louisville came up a bit short on Saturday, and now the Cavaliers will look to get back in the win column against Notre Dame tonight. The Irish come to John Paul Jones Arena on a hot streak, winners of their last four games and now sit at .500 in league play. This game has big implications in the conference standings, as the Wahoos look to hold on to a top-four spot against the charging Irish. Notre Dame enters the game with just one truly bad loss (BC at home). The Irish have feasted on teams near the bottom of the league standings of late, beating Wake, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and most recently Clemson before heading to Charlottesville. Virginia handled both meetings last year and hasn’t lost to the Irish since the 2017 ACC Tournament.



The Numbers

Like UVa, Notre Dame is very good on one end of the floor and not quite as proficient on the other. Heading into tonight’s clash, the Irish rank 55th overall according to KenPom, just four spots behind the Cavaliers. Offense is their strength, as the Irish rank 25th nationally in adjusted efficiency through their first 23 games. Their greatest strength comes in their ball security, where they are second nationally in turnover rate and first in non-live ball turnovers. They shoot a bunch of 3-pointers and make a decent amount of them, as Notre Dame sits at 35.1 percent for the year from deep. The Irish are also one of the top teams in the nation when it comes to sharing the ball, ranking fifth nationally in assists per made field goal. They aren’t quite as efficient around the rim and don’t draw many fouls. On defense, ND ranks 126th nationally. The Irish send opponents to the line less than any other team in the country but they do struggle in a few areas. They don’t turn opponents over very often and allow them to shoot at a decent clip, particularly from deep. Notre Dame also allows quite a few offensive rebounds, leading to second-chance opportunities.



The Matchups