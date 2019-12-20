The Opponent

South Carolina (7-4) at No. 9 UVa (9-1) 3 pm, ABC

Virginia ended its holiday break on Wednesday night by returning to JPJ and holding off Stony Brook for the team’s ninth win of the season. And now the Cavaliers turn their attention to one of their final two non-conference opponents of the season, with Frank Martin and the South Carolina Gamecocks coming to town on Sunday afternoon. This meeting will be the second of two installments against the Gamecocks after the Cavaliers went to Columbia and won 69-52 last season. In that victory, the Hoos got 25 points from Ty Jerome and never trailed in what was their 10th win of the year. South Carolina comes to Charlottesville fresh off of a rivalry win over Clemson in its most recent outing. Three of the team’s four losses have come to top-100 KenPom teams Wichita State, Northern Iowa, and Houston to go along with a “bad” loss to Boston University. The win over the Tigers is the only triumph over a team ranked better than 200th in the current KenPom ratings. UVa and South Carolina have one common opponent, UMass, which the Gamecocks beat 84-80 at the beginning of this month.



The Numbers

South Carolina ranks 103rd by overall KenPom, making the Gamecocks the sixth-highest ranked team UVa has played this season and the fourth best among non-conference opponents. Like the Cavaliers, they have struggled on the offensive end of the floor in their first 11 games. Despite playing the 43rd fastest tempo in the nation, they have failed to reach 60 points in two of their four losses. They rank 146th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and like UVa have struggled mightily with the 3-point line after it was moved back in the offseason. They have made just 28.8 percent of their long-range attempts, ranking 303rd nationally. Virginia is one of few teams with a lower average, making just 25.4 percent of 3s attempted. South Carolina does a decent job on the offensive glass and is usually able to avoid committing turnovers en masse. The Gamecocks are stronger on defense than they are on offense, which is very typical of Martin teams. They rank 80th nationally in defensive efficiency and come to town after an impressive defensive performance at Clemson. Opponents are struggling around the rim this year, making just 43.1 percent of their two-point tries. South Carolina is also near the top nationally in block rate, and those two stats together show that the Gamecocks do a nice job defending around the rim. Opponents are shooting 30.6 percent from deep against the Gamecocks this year, which is the 85th best average allowed in Division I.



The Matchups