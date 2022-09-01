Preview: Wahoos set to open 2022 slate against the Spiders
Richmond at UVa
Saturday, Sept. 3
12:30 p.m., RSN
Richmond Spiders
Head Coach: Russ Huesman
Conference: CAA
2021 Record: 6-5 overall, 4-4 in conference
2022 Record: 0-0, Ranked #24 in FCS Preseason AFCA Coaches’ Poll
The Richmond Spiders come to Charlottesville this Saturday with high expectations for their 2022 season. They return 14 starters from last season’s team, seven on offense and defense alike. However, the influx of talent through the transfer portal (both coaches and players) is what has Richmond excited about a big year in the CAA and beyond.
The Spider offices have been entirely re-tooled thanks to the Virginia Military Institute. They have picked up offensive weaponry on and off the field to rebuild their offensive attack. Offensive Coordinator Billy Cosh joins the staff after a successful stint as the play caller down in Lexington. Cosh’s system, dubbed the Air Raid offense, finished in the top 20 in the country in numerous categories and top two in the SoCon in seven offensive marks.
Along with Cosh, Richmond is bolstered by transfers on the offensive side of the ball. Look for signal caller Reece Udinski (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), a former VMI Keydet and Maryland Terrapin, to lead the Spider offense and another former VMI playmaker in wideout Jakob Herres (6-foot-4, 225 pounds), to be one of his favorite targets. The duo formed quite a pairing in the SoCon. Udinski is the all-time leading passer at VMI with 7,977 career passing yards and had an FCS-record 368 consecutive passes without an interception in 2019. And wide receiver Jakob Herres is no slouch with 226 career receptions.
Richmond also returns a stable of backs to complement the passing game. Aaron Dykes (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) and Savon Smith (5-foot-9, 200 pounds) both rushed for over 500 yards last season. Also look for Jasiah Williams (5- foot-11, 186 pounds) to be a factor in the pass game as well in this new offensive scheme for the Spiders, as he is the team’s leading returning receiver.
Defensively, the Spiders are a respectable group and will be sound on all three levels. They were ranked third in scoring defense last season, allowing 20 points per game. The unit is led by Redshirt junior linebacker and team captain Tristan Wheeler (6-foot-2, 228 pounds). Wheeler is the bell cow for this defense and has been named as a preseason All-America selection and a member of the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. In 2021, he led both Richmond and the CAA in total tackles (114). He averages over 10 tackles per contest.
UR has a deep and experienced defensive backfield as well, led by Redshirt sophomore DB Aamir Hall (6-foot-2, 195 pounds). Hall earned Freshman All-American honors from Phil Steele. He ranked fourth in the CAA with 13 pass breakups, the most for any freshman in the conference.
Defensive Coordinator Justin Wood must find some production up front, as the Spiders have lost some firepower along the defensive line, including long-time defensive line guru Jeff Hansen. Returning starter and captain Aidan Murray has been lost for the season with an injury. It will be interesting to see how the Spiders forge ahead with their lack of experience up front.
Three Keys to Victory for UVa
1. Establish dominance on the offensive and defensive lines.
The offensive line has been a question mark all spring; however, Saturday offers an opportunity for the OL to put together a solid performance against an FCS opponent with limited experience. The Cavaliers need to run the ball effectively and efficiently. Full stop. Regardless of the back, UVa needs to assert itself and win the line of scrimmage. Defensively for the Hoos, the line must win the day. The re-tooled group should allow for the back seven to lock in on the receiving threats on Richmond’s roster. By the second half, UVa should be able to lean on the Spiders on both sides of the ball and hopefully impose their wills.
2. UVa needs to get off to a fast start and control the game.
Richmond will have some offensive experience and may be able to pitch the ball around, so we need to get control of the tempo ASAP. Don’t let UR stay on the field. Make the Spiders pay for their Air Raid attack. Short drives, three and outs, and put them behind the 8-ball. In Bronco Mendenhall’s coaching opener, Richmond established tempo, pushed us around and was the better team for 60 minutes. Elliott and Co. need to jump on the Spiders early and play a clean game.
3. The stars need to be stars!
UVa’s offense is not short on talent. Brennan Armstrong, Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Lavel Davis, and Billy Kemp need to show up early and often on Saturday. Perris Jones and Mike Hollins need to command the running game and allow Des Kitchings to get into a groove.
The Wahoos have to be able to flex their muscle and show they can capitalize on their talent advantage, which has never been greater.
The Pick:
Richmond 20
UVa 45