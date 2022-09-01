Saturday, Sept. 3

12:30 p.m., RSN





Richmond Spiders

Head Coach: Russ Huesman

Conference: CAA

2021 Record: 6-5 overall, 4-4 in conference

2022 Record: 0-0, Ranked #24 in FCS Preseason AFCA Coaches’ Poll





The Richmond Spiders come to Charlottesville this Saturday with high expectations for their 2022 season. They return 14 starters from last season’s team, seven on offense and defense alike. However, the influx of talent through the transfer portal (both coaches and players) is what has Richmond excited about a big year in the CAA and beyond.

The Spider offices have been entirely re-tooled thanks to the Virginia Military Institute. They have picked up offensive weaponry on and off the field to rebuild their offensive attack. Offensive Coordinator Billy Cosh joins the staff after a successful stint as the play caller down in Lexington. Cosh’s system, dubbed the Air Raid offense, finished in the top 20 in the country in numerous categories and top two in the SoCon in seven offensive marks.

Along with Cosh, Richmond is bolstered by transfers on the offensive side of the ball. Look for signal caller Reece Udinski (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), a former VMI Keydet and Maryland Terrapin, to lead the Spider offense and another former VMI playmaker in wideout Jakob Herres (6-foot-4, 225 pounds), to be one of his favorite targets. The duo formed quite a pairing in the SoCon. Udinski is the all-time leading passer at VMI with 7,977 career passing yards and had an FCS-record 368 consecutive passes without an interception in 2019. And wide receiver Jakob Herres is no slouch with 226 career receptions.

Richmond also returns a stable of backs to complement the passing game. Aaron Dykes (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) and Savon Smith (5-foot-9, 200 pounds) both rushed for over 500 yards last season. Also look for Jasiah Williams (5- foot-11, 186 pounds) to be a factor in the pass game as well in this new offensive scheme for the Spiders, as he is the team’s leading returning receiver.

Defensively, the Spiders are a respectable group and will be sound on all three levels. They were ranked third in scoring defense last season, allowing 20 points per game. The unit is led by Redshirt junior linebacker and team captain Tristan Wheeler (6-foot-2, 228 pounds). Wheeler is the bell cow for this defense and has been named as a preseason All-America selection and a member of the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. In 2021, he led both Richmond and the CAA in total tackles (114). He averages over 10 tackles per contest.

UR has a deep and experienced defensive backfield as well, led by Redshirt sophomore DB Aamir Hall (6-foot-2, 195 pounds). Hall earned Freshman All-American honors from Phil Steele. He ranked fourth in the CAA with 13 pass breakups, the most for any freshman in the conference.

Defensive Coordinator Justin Wood must find some production up front, as the Spiders have lost some firepower along the defensive line, including long-time defensive line guru Jeff Hansen. Returning starter and captain Aidan Murray has been lost for the season with an injury. It will be interesting to see how the Spiders forge ahead with their lack of experience up front.