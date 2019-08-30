After watching their team pick up a big win in the Belk Bowl and suffering through a long offseason as the excitement loomed, Wahoo fans finally get their wish tomorrow night when UVa opens the 2019 season on the road at Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m., ACCN). The Cavaliers come in returning arguably the division's best quarterback as well as a host of pieces on that side of the ball along with nearly a dozen starters or significant contributors back on D. Pitt, meanwhile, comes into tomorrow night's opener with uncertainty on offense after hiring a new OC in the offseason and losing its two best running backs. Meanwhile, the Panthers won't have their sack leader as part of a defense that suffered several losses as well. All told, it makes for an intriguing matchup in the Steel City as both teams look to get off to fast starts in the Coastal Division.





Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) Head coach: Pat Narduzzi, fifth year (28-24 overall) Series: Pitt leads the all-time series 8-3. Last Meeting: The Panther beat the Hoos 23-13 in Charlottesville last year.



Three Points on Pitt's Offense



-- Pittsburgh’s identity on offense in 2018 was plain to see. The Panthers were going to run the ball and then run some more. And they were good at it, too. Pitt rushed for 3,191 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, averaging nearly 5.6 yards per carry. In their 23-13 win over Virginia at Scott Stadium, the Panthers rushed 42 times for 254 yards and three touchdowns, controlling the line of scrimmage and the clock in the second half. But this season, they may be looking for a change of identity. Saturday’s game will be the first under new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who joins Pitt after a five-year run as the head coach at UMass, his second stint leading that program. Whipple has a lengthy resume, which includes a couple of years as Miami’s offensive coordinator under then coach Randy Shannon, a few more head coaching stops at FCS and D2 schools, and duties with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cleveland Browns. His offenses at UMass skewed much more pass-heavy than anything Pittsburgh has done in recent years, which could mean that a more balanced attack is in the works for the Panthers. Despite being overmatched in nearly every game of its difficult schedule as an FBS Independent, UMass managed to score 32.8 points per game last season under Whipple’s tutelage and amassed 3,577 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air.

-- Though Whipple’s scheme may be new, he will have veteran players to work with in his first year on this job, particularly in the passing game. Junior quarterback Kenny Pickett is back for his second full year as the starter, after mostly serving as a game manager last season. In 2018, he threw for 1,969 yards and 12 touchdowns, with six interceptions. Pickett broke 200 yards passing just once, in the Coastal Division clincher at Wake Forest. The New Jersey native can also make plays with his legs, and it will be interesting to see how much Whipple is willing to put on his quarterback as he adjusts to a system that will surely ask more of him. Luckily for both Whipple and Pickett, there is plenty of talent back at wide receiver. Maurice Ffrench is arguably Pitt’s most explosive player, both at wide receiver and as a returner. Ffrench led the Panthers in receiving touchdowns a year ago with six and surely Whipple will try to find creative ways to get the ball in his hands. Ffrench is complimented at wideout by Taysir Mack, Shocky Jacques-Louis, and others in what should be a pretty compelling matchup with Virginia’s secondary. The Panthers are also likely to utilize the tight end position after having 10 total receptions from that position group a year ago. Veteran Will Gragg and Rutgers grad transfer Nakia Griffin-Stewart should both factor into the game plan this weekend.



-- While Pitt’s passing game will be under the microscope Saturday night and beyond, the running game will still be a big part of the game plan. Narduzzi made that clear at his Monday press conference when he said “we’re going to be able to run the football, I can guarantee you that.” And while the passing game brings back a lot of the key contributors from last season’s team, the running game will feature plenty of newcomers. The Panthers are overhauling their offensive line, with new starters at both tackle and guard spots. And at running back, Pitt arguably loses more production in the backfield than any other team in the country. Gone are Quadree Ollison and Darrin Hall, who combined to rush for 2,357 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Hall in particular gashed the Cavaliers, rushing 19 times for 223 yards and all three of Pitt’s touchdowns last fall. In their place, the Panthers turn to junior A.J. Davis and sophomore Todd Sibley, who are listed as co-starters on the depth chart. Davis carried the ball 32 times for 134 yards in spot duty last year while Sibley has yet to make a real impact in a game situation. Both backs are talented and fit the mold of what Pitt looks for in their ball carriers, but neither is a proven commodity at this point.



Three Points on the Panther D