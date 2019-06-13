This spring, UVa added two critical pieces to its 2019 class when the Wahoos signed junior college wing Tomas Woldetensae and three-star Raleigh (NC) Panther Creek forward Justin McKoy. In the days leading up to his enrollment at Virginia this week, CavsCorner reached out to the 6-foot-7 McKoy to get his thoughts on turning the page, the new experience in front of him, and how he's feeling about making the jump to college life.



1. Now that you’re a good bit removed from your decision, how crazy is it that you're about to start your college journey?

It didn’t really sink in until tonight but it’s crazy that I’m in college. I remember being a sophomore in high school and now I’m a freshman in college. I’m very excited!

2. As you look back on your high school and recruitment, what really stands out to you?

In high school what stuck out with my recruitment was my head coach, Shawan Robinson. He really guided me through everything and made it a lot easier.

3. You picked up an offer from Carolina right around the time you took your OV to Virginia. What would you say were the biggest factors in picking the Hoos?

I picked Virginia because the relationship I established with Coach Bennett at the end of my junior year playing AAU. He is a guy that I would say is a great role model for everyone.

4. In your conversations with the coaching staff, how do they see you fitting in on the floor and what do you feel like needs improving before things get rolling?

They believe that I have a chance to be really good, sneaky good. They have faith in my versatility.

5. Lastly, what’s the one thing you’re most looking forward to about college ball? And are there things that you’re a little worried or apprehensive about?

I’m ready to get to work and have 24-hour access to a gym and play with and against the best competition in America. I’m a little worried about managing classes with workouts while staying in touch with the people close to me but I believe I’ll be able to manage.



