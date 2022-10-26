Once again an in-state 2025 prospect unofficially visited UVa and this time it was Jordan Scott, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard from South Lakes in Reston.

Coming off a really good summer with VA Elite, Scott has seen early interest from schools from all levels starting to ramp up.

“The fall has been really great,” he told CavsCorner. “This summer and fall has really skyrocketed for me from last year to this year. All the schools that I have visited so far are great and fun places to be around and it has just been a really fun time.”

One thing that has really helped improve his game is the work he’s been putting in.

“Getting in the gym consistently and working off of my teammates has really helped me improve,” he explained. “I have been making them better but they have also been helping me become really better.”

Because of his recent success, UVa got him on Grounds for an unofficial visit that included a conversation with Tony Bennett and the chance to see the team in action.

“The visit was great,” Scott recalled. “I got to meet the entire coaching staff and a few of the players. It is amazing not to only watch the players practice but also to be in their locker room and see what they do on scrimmage days and stuff like that. I got to speak with Coach Bennett and he is just a really smart coach.”

Scott has already been impressed when talking hoops with Bennett.

“Just to see how much knowledge he has,” Scott said, “and mostly at that level you would expect every coach to be like that but he really stood out because of how knowledgable he is at the game of basketball.”

It is no secret that Bennett is an extremely faithful person but Scott got to see that first hand and hear some stories about faith and the program.

“I really did not know how faithful the team and program was,” he said. “Coach Bennett had a lot of good stories to tell about that. It was really cool to learn about how heavily faithful the team is.”

The Reston native was able to see the team go at it and the energy that the team played with was something that really stood out.

“When I got to watch them scrimmage, their bench had so much energy and that was impressive for it only being a scrimmage,” he said. “They were jumping around, clapping for their teammates and picking each other up and you would just think it was a regular game so that really impressed me.”

While Scott has not picked up an offer from Bennett and the Cavaliers yet, he thinks he could possibly pick one up in the future if he keeps being himself and working on his game.

“I have been really working hard this summer so I just have to keep doing what I do best and continue to be me and play my game,” he said.

There’s still plenty of time before the 2025 prospect has to make a college decision and location might not determine what school he chooses.

“I wouldn’t mind going far away from home but it is mostly just up to what is best for my family and I,” he said.

So far Scott has visited George Mason, VCU, Richmond, Michigan State and UVa with plans on visiting Virginia Tech in the near future.