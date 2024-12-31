Saunders and McKneely lead UVa back to beat the Wolfpack

Elijah Saunders scored 22 points, Isaac McKneely had 15 points and four 3-pointers, and Virginia rallied in the second half to beat NC State 70-67 on Tuesday.

Blake Buchanan gave Virginia a 67-55 lead with 5:02 remaining but the Cavaliers did not make another field goal the rest of the way.

NC State grabbed an offensive rebound on three straight possessions to begin a 10-1 run to get within 68-65 with 1:08 left. The Wolfpack worked the clock down on their next possession, but Jayden Taylor’s bank shot rolled off and Saunders secured the defensive rebound before making two free throws with 15.5 seconds left for a five-point lead.

Marcus Hill scored quickly for NC State to get within three points with 10.9 seconds left and Saunders missed the front end of a one-and-one with 3.9 left. Hill grabbed the rebound and passed it to Michael O’Connell, who rushed a shot from beyond midcourt as time expired that did not hit the rim.

Andrew Rohde added 10 points and seven assists for Virginia (8-5, 1-1 ACC).

Taylor scored 14 points for NC State (8-5, 1-1). Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Hill each scored 12.

NC State, which led 39-29 at halftime, scored the first four points of the second half to take a 14-point lead. But Virginia went on a 17-3 run to tie it at 46-all on a 3-pointer from the corner by Rohde as the Wolfpack went 1 of 11 from the field.

McKneely sank a 3-pointer with 11:07 remaining in the second half to give Virginia its first lead, 51-50, since it was 13-11.

Virginia stays home to play Louisville on Saturday. NC State travels to play Wake Forest on Saturday.



