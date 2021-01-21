CavsCorner - Season in Review: Consistent depth should help the OL

After looking at the wide receivers , our position-by-position breakdown moves on to UVa’s offensive line, as we compare the current situation to the way things were prior to the season and then project out how things look.





This was supposed to be the year, Part Two. It echoes what we said about UVa’s running backs but it’s true here as well: This was the season that Virginia’s offensive line was expected to take a step forward.

The Cavaliers had been relatively young in 2019 as they looked to replace guys like Jake Fieler and Marcus Applefield. And yet they still managed to get to the ACC Championship game and then the Orange Bowl, in large part of course because Bryce Perkins did Bryce Perkins things.

So, it made sense why, with essentially that entire line returning, most expected the Cavaliers to have a big year in 2020.

They were set to return a solid group of tackles in Dillon Reinkensmeyer, Ryan Nelson, Ryan Swoboda, and Bobby Haskins, which would allow one of the first two players to likely move inside to join Chris Glaser at guard and play alongside returning center Olu Oluwatimi.

Depth was also coming together, though tackle numbers took a hit when Alex Gellerstedt opted out of the season. Had it been any normal year, the Cavaliers would have been ready to practice in a way they had previously not been able to since Bronco Mendenhall arrived in Charlottesville simply because of the amount of linemen in the program. As expected, that caused O-line coach Garett Tujague lots of excitement about his group despite the pandemic, the loss of spring, and the altered fall camp/practice.



