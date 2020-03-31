

Editor’s Note: Our series looking back at UVa’s season and breaking down the ins and outs of each player’s performances through the year as a whole moves along as we break down the numbers, discuss their successes and some issues, and then give a breakdown for what’s ahead. Check out the initial features on second-year PG Kihei Clark, junior college transfer wing Tomas Woldetensae, and rookie guard Casey Morsell.



The Numbers



It’s safe to say that the role Jay Huff had this season increased dramatically after the 7-footer played sparingly on UVa’s title-winning team in 2019. Huff saw his playing time jump from 9.4 minutes per game as a sophomore to 25 minutes per game as a junior, and after coming off the bench in each appearance over his first two seasons he started 18 games this year. Huff has shown flashes of significant offensive ability throughout his career, and while he didn’t necessarily become a consistent, top-end scoring big man, he did have more of those moments as a junior. The Durham native averaged 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest, with 14 double-figure scoring efforts and five double-doubles. Always a capable outside shooter, Huff made 35.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, and 54 percent of his free throws. Huff also made significant strides as a rim protector, averaging 2 blocks per game with at least a pair of blocks in 16 games and three games with five or more.



Best Moment



The signature game of Huff’s career to date was then-No. 17 Virginia’s 52-50 upset win over then-No. 7 Duke on February 29th. Huff had his hands full with Duke big man Vernon Carey but stepped up with a 15-point, 10-block, nine-rebound performance in the victory. He had several thunderous dunks in the first half that helped swing the momentum away from the Blue Devils and despite not making a 3 in the win Huff did damage around the rim throughout the game. But his most memorable moments in the win came on the defensive end. His block of Carey on what would’ve been the game-winning bucket from the edge of the paint ultimately was enough to seal a win for UVa and send JPJ into a frenzy. It also put him in rare air: Huff is the only Wahoo besides Ralph Sampson to block 10 shots or more in an ACC game. Huff’s biggest moment in his best game of the season coming on the defensive end of the floor is a significant indicator of the progress he made in his junior year and should be a sign of progress to come.





Area of Improvement



It would be easy to say that Huff has room to grow on the defensive end and that’s certainly true. The now rising senior still has work to do if he is going to become the next great UVa post defender, joining the likes of Mamadi Diakite, Akil Mitchell, and Darion Atkins. Specifically though, Huff could work on staying out of foul trouble. With Diakite departing the program, Virginia will be light on big men with a significant amount of game experience, with Kadin Shedrick coming off of a redshirt season and Francisco Caffaro only playing sparingly. Huff’s minutes should increase yet again next season, and it will be vital for him to stay on the floor late in close games. He averaged 2.4 fouls per game, which is about four fouls per 40 minutes played. Huff had four of them in eight games this season and fouled out in the January loss at Boston College. It’s rare for Virginia players to foul out in the Tony Bennett era and Huff came very close to doing it several times this year. Not all fouls are completely avoidable, of course, but if Huff can time some of his block attempts a little better and avoid moving screens on the offensive end, that should help him avoid being benched in the second half as the infractions mount up.



Outlook for 2020-2021



An all-time fan favorite, expectations were sky high for Huff’s junior season given the many departures from the national title team leading to an obvious increase in role for the Bull City product. And while Huff didn’t necessarily develop into an All-ACC caliber player this year, his progress from one year to the next was obvious. He showed that he could play significant minutes against ACC competition and not be a defensive liability in the pack-line. His scoring punch was an asset to an offense that struggled across the board. And his improvement as a rebounder and shot blocker helped him stay on the floor late in the season, after struggling a bit in those areas at times earlier in the campaign. Huff seems like a lock to be Virginia’s starter at center next season and one of the mainstays on a team that could look quite a bit different. He will be the fourth player to play five seasons for Virginia under Bennett era, joining Diakite, Jack Salt, Devon Hall, and Malcolm Brogdon (injury) on that list.



Final Thought



All four of the former players listed above closed their careers with their best seasons, with three of them named to All-ACC teams. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Huff put together a very strong senior year, playing a big role on a very good Cavaliers team. And if he can go out on a high note, perhaps he’s the next fifth-year senior at Virginia to be an all-conference performer.

