CavsCorner - Season in Review: UVa's RB situation remains unsettled



After we kicked off our position-by-position breakdown with a look at UVa’s quarterbacks, in this installment of Season in Review we’re going to move to the running backs, as we compare the current situation to the way things were prior to the season and then project out how things look.



The Narrative



This was supposed to be the year. That was the story going into the 2020 football season, as UVa projected to have an experienced and deep group on the O-line and the Cavaliers no longer could lean on Bryce Perkins, who ran for 1,046 yards and 11 TDs on 227 carries in 2019. Despite some limitations in terms of depth, the roster also looked prime for a nice step forward among running backs, with Wayne Taulapapa returning joined by rising sophomore Mike Hollins, Towson transfer Shane Simpson, and the then-pending addition of Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker. Head coach Bronco Mendenhall seemed excited about the prospect of making the running game a focal point in 2020, especially after the step back—at least in terms of the running backs themselves—that it took the previous year. Perkins was an electric, program-changing talent but with his departure and the depth returning, especially up front, 2020 seemed to have all of the pieces including a first-year starter in Brennan Armstrong who projected to be a different kind of quarterback than Perkins.



The Numbers