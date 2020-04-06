That’s among the reasons why Snowden was so happy to be able to work out with Jahmeer Carter , who is set to enroll at Virginia this summer.

“Unfortunately, at the Snowden household we don’t have an in-home gym,” the Silver Spring native explained. “So, Coach Grizz has done a great job of communicating with us and sending us a variety of at-home bodyweight workouts that we could do. I have a medicine ball, two resistance bands, and a speaker. I’m just making the best of it, working out every day, running, all you need is a field for that so that’s not as big of a change. A lot of pushups, a lot of body squats, jump squats, mountain climbers, med ball throws, stuff like that. It’s a variety of things. Kind of gotta get creative with it. It’s not the same but we’re finding a way.”

For the Wahoos missing out on spring ball, that means paying close attention to all of the information S&C coach Shawn Griswold sends their way.

The 6-foot-7 outside linebacker is doing what so many college athletes are during this uncertain time: Hanging out at home and trying to make the best of an unexpected and unfortunate situation.

“Literally while we were there was when the governor of Maryland shut down all non-essential businesses,” Charles Snowden recalled recently. “So we have’t been able to go back, unfortunately.”

That the two were working out together in Maryland a day or so after UVa was supposed to have begun spring ball in Charlottesville, though, underscored the oddness of the moment.

One is a three-star defensive tackle who signed with UVa in the early period. The other is looking to build on a promising junior season with All-ACC aspirations heading into his final year on Grounds.





Since then, the two have been able to do some field work together.

While some schools were able to get practice time in this spring, UVa wasn’t among them. That means the Cavaliers haven’t had a chance to look at any of the unanswered questions facing them coming out of the Orange Bowl.

“The spring time is a big time when you see the young guys really step up,” Snowden said, “and start to really make a name for themselves. Everyone just kind of works. It’s our first introduction without the leadership from last year. So, working without Bryce and J-Mack and Other Bryce, Eli. That’s when you see a lot of older guys as well kind of step up into leadership roles. The team really kind of comes together because in the winter time when we work out, it’s kind of separated between the skill position groups and the big guys.

“So the spring time is when we kind of come together,” he added, “and kind of see who will really step out and really be the leaders for the next season.”

Even without spring ball, Snowden and his teammates are pretty sure that Bronco Mendenhall will figure out how to best prepare them even without the on-field time.

“I know that Coach Mendenhall loves consistency and I know this definitely throws him off a bit but I also think this is a time for him to relish, like, he loves challenges and creating chaos and this is just another challenge,” he said. “Although he doesn’t have control over it, I know he’s excited to see how we all react and different ways to keep us engaged. We still have constant lines of communication with our strength coaches and position coaches every day. So, in a weird way, Coach Mendenhall is enjoying this because I know he’s excited to see who will step up and show creative excitement when they’re at home.

“I was excited to see Nick Jackson for one,” Snowden said later. “In the Orange Bowl, he played really well so I was excited to see him take the next step. He had a great offseason. Jowon Briggs as well. I think he started one game last year but Jowon’s as strong as an ox, so I was excited to see him take that next step forward. Between those two guys, I’m excited for them.”

The uncertainty surrounding pretty much everything right now including sports hasn’t impacted his excitement and expectations for the fall, though. He continues to believe UVa will have one of the nation’s best defenses.

“I think it’s kind of like the thing we had two years ago,” Snowden explained, “where we kind of said ‘Well, we’re only losing Juan, Tim, and Chris Peace but those were three of our best players.’ So, again this year, we’re only losing Eli, Bryce, and J-Mack but, again, three of our best players, two of them were captains. So, this is kind of the time where I think the sum is greater than the parts. Returning eight starters is phenomenal and in the linebacker room alone we’ve got six guys who have starting experience.

“So, that internal competition will be really good for us,” he added. “I just think a lot of the guys...I know in my class going into our senior year—me, Joey, Zane, Mandy—we’ll have a lot to prove and we’re really ready to make the next step like we did last year.”

Needless to say, Snowden is excited for when he can next link up with his teammates or even with Carter and Co. And he’s jealous of teammate Jonathan Leech too.

“I know Leech on our team has a wooden plank and cinderblocks,” Snowden said with a laugh. "We don’t really have any of that laying around here. But I’m going to try to find something to add to the creativity.”



