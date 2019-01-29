RALEIGH -- The Wahoos made six of seven free-throw attempts in overtime and that, along with the lone 3-pointer of the night from Kyle Guy, was just enough to allow No. 3 UVa to survive here Tuesday night in a 66-65 win over No. 23 NC State.



The Cavaliers (19-1, 8-1 ACC) turned it over 16 times, tying a season high, and only took 10 shots from deep against a Wolfpack team that made seven. And despite allowing an uncharacteristic 13 second-chance points off of 16 offensive rebounds, the Hoos were able to gut out the victory because they not only scored 13 off of offensive boards of their own but also because of their free-throw shooting late.

Led by a game-high 15 points from De'Andre Hunter, Virginia led by as many as 14 midway through the second half but a 7-2 State run and then an 8-2 burst shortly thereafter kept the Wolfpack (16-5, 4-4) in the game.

Up seven with less than five minutes left, UVa went cold from the field and State pounced. A 7-0 run tied things up before Braxton Key, who finished with a game-high eight rebounds, tipped in a Hunter miss with 1:11 left. But Markell Johnson was fouled with 29.7 seconds remaining and he made both free throws to send the game into overtime after UVa came up empty on its final possession.

Ultimately, NCSU led for 18 seconds—none in regulation—when the Pack hit the first shot of OT, a 3-pointer by Johnson. UVa tied it up on a Jay Huff and-1 and then took the lead for good 37 seconds later when Huff made one of two at the line.

Ty Jerome, who Tony Bennett said postgame was battling a tight back, finished with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field with six rebounds and six assists to go with his four turnovers. Hunter added five boards and four dimes in the win while Guy also scored in double-figures with 10 points. None were bigger than his 3-pointer—his only make of the game from deep—with 1:59 left in the extra session. It broke a 61-61 tie and gave the Hoos a little bit of breathing room.

Johnson had a team-high 14 for the Pack while Torrin Dorn added 13 and Wyatt Walker, who had five of his seven rebounds on the offensive glass, added 11.



