Class of 2021 Tennessee offensive lineman Eli Sutton has an impressive list of offers, with more rolling in on a weekly basis during the spring evaluation period. But Sutton isn't just sitting back and waiting for coaches to see him, as he and his family have been out on the road taking visits in recent months. Two of the programs to host Sutton recently were South Carolina and Virginia, and the talented underclassman came back with positive things to say about both programs. Rivals.com caught up with Sutton to talk about the visits.

"A lot of different schools have been coming by this spring, South Carolina, Miami, I recently took a visit to Virginia with my family as well."

Virginia: "I went at the end of last month. It was a good visit. It was great to see such an old and historic campus. I'm a big history guy and seeing Thomas Jefferson and all the things he made and the historical sites. So I kind of nerded out a little bit on the trip."

Thoughts on the program: "I really feel like Bronco Mendanhall is building something special there. The first year they went 2-10, then they improved in his second year and this past year they were 8-5. I just see an upward trend with that program. It's really cool the way they've done it. I feel like they're going about it a different way than everyone else is."

Fit in the scheme: 'They want more guys that look like me. They don't want the shorter, wider dudes. They want more athletic, tall guys that can move around."

Academics at UVa: "My mom has always been on me getting my school work done and how that takes precedent over football. I've done pretty well in the classroom so I'm going to look at that a lot when it comes to picking a college."

South Carolina: "It's a great school. They treat me like I'm really family there and Will Muschamp is building something great there with the new facilities they have and the coaching staff he has behind them. I went over their for their elite junior day and I really enjoyed myself. It was great seeing all the big time guys they have over there and seeing their new facility opened to the public was nice."

Thoughts on the Gamecocks offensive line: "I know a couple of guys over there. Joseph Anderson and Maxwell Iyama and they've told me about how much they like it. I've met with Coach Wolford and talked with him about his approach. He's had the chance to leave for NFL jobs and he's turned them down to stay at South Carolina. He's really passionate about what he does."

Summer camps/visits: "Right now I don't have a set list I'm still trying to decide what's best for me and what fits into my schedule."