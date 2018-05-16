Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-16 07:12:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Statesville (NC) lineman Williams talks Virginia offer and recent visit

Awaqikchlv2kfwvdbhnv
Garett Tujague's fire on the field was something that stood out to 2020 OL Seth Williams.
VirginiaSports.com
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

Statesville (NC) offensive lineman Seth Williams is in no hurry. He's got no real reason to be. That his recruitment is starting to pick up this early means the 2020 prospect has plenty of time to sort out his options, see where his offer list ends up, and then go from there.

The fact that such a method fits his personality is just a bonus.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}