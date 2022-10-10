Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Having owned multiple franchises and businesses in his career, he uses his expertise to helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!! Call Andy at (404) 973-9901 today or email him: andy@myperfectfranchise.net



The Result: Virginia dropped a third straight ACC game on Saturday, falling to Louisville 34-17 at home. The defeat drops the Hoos to 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in ACC play heading into a much-needed bye week. The Turning Point: Up 10-0 in the first quarter, Brennan Armstrong fumbled at the Louisville 18 on what would’ve been a 1st and 10 for the Cavaliers in the red zone. If UVa had finished that drive with another touchdown, a 17-0 lead may have been too much for Louisville to overcome. Instead, they kept the game at 10-0 for a bit longer until they ultimately took the lead for good just before halftime. The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa rushed for six yards Saturday. (That sentence had one word for each hard-earned yard.) Wahoo of the Week: It’s Anthony Johnson, who played well against his former team, finishing the game with five tackles, three pass break-ups and an interception.



Report Card

Offense: The Cavaliers have had a difficult time with bad starts throughout the season but they scored early against Louisville. They got out to a two-score lead through two drives but then got outscored 34-7 the rest of the way. They demonstrated a lot of the problems they’ve faced throughout the first half of the season, and showed again why they are 2-4 and 0-4 against Power-5 competition. Virginia finished the game with 319 total yards and put up just 13 in the second quarter. We already mentioned the issues in the run game, which produced almost nothing on Saturday, and while the passing game had some moments, it wasn’t enough. Turnovers continue to be a problem. UVa gave the ball away three times on Saturday, leading to 10 Louisville points. Once again, 3rd downs were difficult for the Cavaliers to manage, as they went just 3-for-12 on the day. They also had an empty red zone trip and failed to convert two of their three 4th-down tries, including a disastrous 4th and 1 play that ended up in an 11-yard loss. In the passing game, Armstrong had some nice moments but is still struggling to be consistent and take care of the football.Three turnovers from the quarterback is just not going to cut it for this team, with the small margin for error that they currently have. Keytaon Thompson continues to be the most consistent weapon on offense, and it was nice to see Dontayvion Wicks get back into the end zone. But the passing game simply hasn’t been good enough for UVa to win games, once all the turnovers, dropped, inaccurate throws, and route issues are accounted for. I said a lot last week about where the offense is and what they need to do better to turn things around. But what’s left to say at this point? This just isn’t a good offense. Maybe the bye week will give the staff and players an opportunity to hit the reset button because there are still talented players on this team that are capable of more. But we’re halfway through the season. If the offense was inconsistent with some good games and bad, it would be about finding a way to be more consistent. But with six games to go, the offense hasn’t really shown much of a pulse at all. It feels like this is just who they are, and we’ll see if they show us something else. But I’m not holding my breath. Grade: D

Tony Elliott wants the Wahoos to focus on this year, not last. But this season is slipping away. (UVA Athletics)