



The Result: Fourth-ranked UVa got behind early and led by as many as nine in the first half before eighth-ranked North Carolina came back to lead in the second. But the Hoos used a 21-6 run over the game's final 7:25 to win 69-61 in Chapel Hill. The victory moved Virginia to 21-2 (9-2 ACC) on the year.

The Turning Point: After the Tar Heels wiped away UVa's first-half lead during a 17-3 run, the Cavaliers called timeout and then didn't turn the ball over for the final 12:24. During that span, its defense cranked up (UNC made just four of 20 shots from that point forward) and its offense came alive (they made nine of their last 12 shots) on the way to the win.

The Stat That Tells the Story: In a game full of runs, none was more important for UVa than its 12-2 spurt over the final 4:02. Not only did it give the Cavaliers the lead but it made it so the Heels never got close.

Wahoo of the Game: It's Kyle Guy. This one was a tough call between No. 5 and De'Andre Hunter, who also scored 20 points and did it on three fewer shots. But Guy made two more 3-pointers than Hunter and they were both massive shots. The first, with 1:51 left to play, gave the Hoos a bit of breathing room as they went up five. The second, with 1:10 remaining, was the dagger and came off a play where Guy feigned fatigue in the corner and then sprinted to his spot. If there was any doubt that UVa was winning this game it was that shot, the reaction by Guy, and the reaction in the Smith Center that all sealed it as the Cavaliers went up six. Virginia ran two plays late for Guy and he delivered beautifully.



