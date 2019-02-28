



The Result: Second-ranked UVa got going early, held Georgia Tech to just 37.5 percent shooting in the game, and made more than half of its own shots in an 81-51 beatdown of the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday night. With the victory, which was Virginia's seventh-straight over GT in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers moved to 25-2 overall and 13-2 in ACC play. The win not only locked up a double-bye in the ACC Tournament but it gives Virginia 13 or more league victories for the fifth time in six seasons.

The Turning Point: With the teams going back and forth early, Braxton Key hit a 3-pointer with 14:40 left in the first half. That shot started a 16-2 run for the Cavaliers and gave them a 10-point lead coming out of the under-12 media timeout. The Yellow Jackets hit a pair of free throws but an ensuing 9-0 spurt effectively ended it before the final media timeout of the half.

The Stat That Tells the Story: After dominating Louisville inside on Saturday, UVa kept scoring in the paint against the Jackets. In fact, the Wahoos nearly scored as many points inside (42) as Georgia Tech scored total in the game (51).

Wahoo of the Game: It's Ty Jerome, who scored 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting. De'Andre Hunter was also very good, scoring 18 on 6-for-10 shooting and showing at times just why he's a surefire lottery pick. But Jerome grabbed five boards, dished out four assists, and only turned it over once in 26 minutes. In fact, he looked as "right" as he's looked since suffering the back injury in or around the NC State game. His ability to work in the middle of GT's 1-3-1 matchup zone and especially to get opposing guards on his hip on his way to the basket was exceptional.



