

The Result: Third-ranked UVa turned it over 16 times and gave up as many offensive rebounds but still managed to get out of Raleigh with a 66-65 overtime win over No. 23 NC State. The Cavaliers are now 19-1 on the year with an 7-1 record in the ACC. The Turning Point: After the Wahoos had built a 14-point lead midway through the second half—their largest of the night—the Pack stormed pack, using a pair of runs to even things up and eventually get to OT. But this game didn't turn for good until Kyle Guy hit his first (and only) 3-pointer of the night with under two to play in the extra frame. While the Wolfpack only held the lead for 18 second before UVa tied it up, it wasn't until that shot (and the subsequent defensive stands) that victory once again seemed likely. The Stat That Tells the Story: In an overtime where Virginia made just two field goals, the reason the Hoos were able to head back to Charlottesville with a W is because they were six of seven from the free-throw line in overtime. Wahoo of the Game: It's De'Andre Hunter. Certainly other guys made contributions, namely Jay Huff and everything he brought to the floor in his 15 minutes. But Hunter's ability to drive and score or get to the stripe was critical. He also made a pair of FTs late in OT to give UVa the three-point margin it clung to over the last 10 seconds.



Why did the Cavaliers win it?

The Wolfpack didn't get their first fast-break point until there was 15:34 left in the second half and they ended up with 14 for the game, which isn't exactly the way UVa wins. The 16 turnovers/16 second-chance points allowed is also not the way the Wahoos do it either. This game is full of reasons why Virginia shouldn't have won and yet the Cavaliers did. Hunter's driving ability was big, Guy's 3-pointer and the team's free-throw shooting late were as well. But overall, UVa won this game because the Cavaliers basically willed it to happen. They got just enough from a variety of sources to make up for the fact that nothing came easily the way it did against Wake Forest or Notre Dame. Even after losing the double-digit lead, the Hoos just never gave up. Huff's contributions (eight points, a block, and a whole lot of hustle) combined with what UVa got out of Jack Salt before he fouled out (five points, four boards) and the play of Mamadi Diakite (eight points, five rebounds, four blocks) in limited minutes were huge. So too was the way Braxton Key continues to rebound, as he added a game-high eight in addition to his eight points. All in all, UVa won because the Cavaliers collectively figured out a way albeit one that was a bit unconventional.



What does this mean for UVa going forward?

There's a lot to gain anytime you play like crap and still win. As Tony Bennett said after the game, the Cavaliers brought "losing into the equation" when they didn't need to. It might be hard to zero in on why Virginia won this game but it's crystal clear what the team did that made them almost lose it. There's just no way the Wahoos can turn it over on more than 20 percent of their possessions and be successful with any regularity. Huff's continued play is a great thing for the team going forward as he continues to find ways to make an impact. And even on a night when he wasn't getting much room and certainly wasn't in any rhythm, Guy still hit the shot he and his team needed in order to win. Ultimately, this win could be big for UVa going forward because nothing came easy and there was no panic, a lesson that may well pay dividends come March.