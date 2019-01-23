The Result: The third-ranked Cavaliers blew Wake Forest off the floor in the first few minutes last night, leading 25-3 going into the under-12 media timeout and cruising to a 68-45 win to move the team to 17-1 (5-1 ACC). Virginia put five players in double-figures.

The Turning Point: It feels mean to say "at the tip" but that's not too far off. Mamadi Diakite had an and-1 with 19:32 left and scored his next bucket on an assist from Kyle Guy the next time down. The Demon Deacons, who made just one of their first 15 shots, didn't score their fourth and fifth points until there was 8:46 to go in the first half. The rout, as they say, was on.

The Stat That Tells the Story: In a game where UVa came in as a 21.5-point favorite, the Wahoos went into that under-12 timeout with three players all having outscored Wake Forest on their own and another tied with them. You don't see that very often.

Wahoo of the Game: It's De'Andre Hunter. While Diakite's energy was critical and Jay Huff was big off the bench, Hunter scored 11 points on just five shots from the floor while also grabbing seven rebounds (tying for a team-high with Diakite and Braxton Key) along with dishing out a game-high five assists (tied with Ty Jerome). His continued assertiveness is critical for both him and UVa as the season wears on.



