



The Result: Notre Dame cruised by Virginia on Saturday night, winning 28-3 at Scott Stadium. Virginia couldn’t get the offense going with Brennan Armstrong out and dropped to 6-4 on the season in defeat.

The Turning Point: When Armstrong got hurt against BYU. There has been no single injury in recent UVa football history that has changed the outcome of a single game as much as Armstrong’s absence did on Saturday. It’s not a stretch to say that the game would have unfolded quite differently if UVa had their QB1 behind center.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Virginia’s offense, which has been explosive in the passing game this year, had just one play of 20-plus yards in the loss, a 28-yard catch and run for Keytaon Thompson early in the fourth quarter.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Thompson, who had a productive game despite the sluggish offense. Thompson finished the game with 110 receiving yards on nine receptions, and was targeted 11 times in the loss.





Bronco’s Winning Formula:

24-Plus Points? NO (3)

Plus-1 Turnover Margin? NO (Even)

Plus-5 Average Starting Field Position? NO (minus-1)



