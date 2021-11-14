Take Two: Revisiting Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame
The Result: Notre Dame cruised by Virginia on Saturday night, winning 28-3 at Scott Stadium. Virginia couldn’t get the offense going with Brennan Armstrong out and dropped to 6-4 on the season in defeat.
The Turning Point: When Armstrong got hurt against BYU. There has been no single injury in recent UVa football history that has changed the outcome of a single game as much as Armstrong’s absence did on Saturday. It’s not a stretch to say that the game would have unfolded quite differently if UVa had their QB1 behind center.
The Stat That Tells the Story: Virginia’s offense, which has been explosive in the passing game this year, had just one play of 20-plus yards in the loss, a 28-yard catch and run for Keytaon Thompson early in the fourth quarter.
Wahoo of the Week: It’s Thompson, who had a productive game despite the sluggish offense. Thompson finished the game with 110 receiving yards on nine receptions, and was targeted 11 times in the loss.
Bronco’s Winning Formula:
24-Plus Points? NO (3)
Plus-1 Turnover Margin? NO (Even)
Plus-5 Average Starting Field Position? NO (minus-1)
