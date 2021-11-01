



The Result: Virginia’s four-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night when they fell short in a 66-49 loss to BYU. The setback dropped the Cavaliers to 6-3 on the season, though the Hoos still control their destiny in the ACC Coastal Division race (4-2 in ACC play).

The Turning Point: Wayne Taulapapa’s fourth-quarter fumble with the Cavaliers trailing 52-49 ultimately proved too much to overcome. The turnover set the Cougars up to score again and go up 10, before UVa turned it over again on the following possession.

The Stat That Tells the Story: BYU finished the game with 734 yards of offense. That makes the result pretty clear.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Brennan Armstrong, who was dominant again until an injury forced him out of the game. The Cavalier QB broke the school’s single-season passing yards record in the fourth quarter, and finished the game with 337 yards and four touchdowns through the air, along with 99 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Bronco’s Winning Formula:

24-Plus Points? YES (49)

Plus-1 Turnover Margin? NO (minus-1)

Plus-5 Average Starting Field Position? NO



